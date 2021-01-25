KEARNEY, Neb. — Northeastern A&M opened the 2021 wrestling season by going 1-2 in the Nebraska-Kearney Midwest Duals here Saturday, Jan. 23.

The Norse clipped NCAA Division II Fort Hays State 27-26 then fell 37-6 to DII No. 3 Central Oklahoma and was blanked 43-0 by host Kearney-Nebraska.

“Kearney is really, really good this year, Central Oklahoma is really good and we didn’t wrestle very well against Fort Hays,” Norse coach Joe Renfro said. “We’re just not ready for that right now. I think in two or three months, we still may not beat those teams, but we will be more competitive for sure.

“Keeping it in perspective, this is our normal November time and we’re wrestling against people where we can build up and compete with someone like Kearney.”

Under guidelines established by the National Junior College Athletic Association, practices for wrestling programs couldn't begin until Jan. 4. They’re allowed 14 competitive dates and the national tournament has been pushed back to late April.

“We easily could have wrestled in the junior college and NAIA division,” Renfro said. “We didn’t. We opted to go to the Division II — the big boys — ‘let’s go up and see what we’ve got.’”

NEO and Fort Hays split the individual matches and tied 26-26.

However, NEO got the deciding tiebreaker point thanks to wins by fall, forfeit or default (3-2).

Dan Baker, who finished second at the NJCAA national tournament last March in Council Bluffs, Iowa, was pinned by A.J. Cooper at 1:14 of their 285-pound match to create the tie.

NEO’s 26 points came on a 20-5 technical fall by defending national champion Blake Gonzalez at 149, a 10-5 decision by Luke Montgomery at 133, a pin by Jackson White at 184 and forfeit wins by Dalton Burdick and Jayden Smith at 141 and 165, respectively.

Smith was third at the national tournament for the Norsemen.

The Tigers points came on a pin, two technical falls, an injury default and a decision.

In the dual with UCO, the only points for the Norsemen came on an 8-2 decision by Burdick against Kobey Kizarr and a 4-3 decision by Baker against Braden Morgan.

Wyatt Jordan, a national champion in for the Norsemen in 2017, pinned Dayton Fields at 0:59 in their 174-pound match.

Jordan was named the MIAA wrestling athlete of the week Jan. 19.

Also, Kalin Winkler — a national qualifier for the Norse in the 2-18-2019 season, pinned Seth Seago in 0:11 of their 197-pound match.

Kearney had four technical falls, one pin, two major decisions and three decisions while pinning the first modern-era dual shutout on the Norsemen since the program was restarted in 2013.

“I hoping we recover and recuperate this week have a little bit better showing against junior colleges,” Renfro said.

NEO will host the Golden Norsemen Invitational Saturday, Jan. 30.

Because of COVID-19 protocol at the college, no fans will be allowed.