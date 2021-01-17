VINITA — Miami’s boys were unable to overcome a one-point first quarter during a 48-37 loss to Vinita here Friday, Jan. 15.

The Hornets, thanks to three 3-point goals by Cain Anderson, jumped out to a 17-1 advantage and held on.

“We got it cut to six with two minutes left and had the ball underneath the bucket and could have cut it to four, but just couldn’t get it to go,” Miami coach Rusty Mercer said.

The Wardogs travel to Oologah Monday night to make up a game postponed from Dec. 4 due to COVID-19.

After that, they are idle until Jan. 26 when they host Jay.

The Vinita girls, ranked 18th in Class 4A, rolled to a 53-29 win over MHS in Friday’s opener.

The Wardogs were down 29-16 at the half, but outscored Vinita 11-10 and 10-7 over the final two quarters.

“We obviously have got to get off to a better start,” Mercer said.

Miami’s only point in the opening frame came from Bo Leach, who was 1 of 4 from the line.

The Wardogs managed to convert on only six of 14 chances in the game.

“In the past, we’ve overcome deficits like that in the second half, but Vinita did just enough to keep us there,” Mercer said. “We did some positive things and showed some energy.”

Leach was the Dogs’ leading scorer with 14 points. Spencer Smith joined him in double figures with 10.

Daivik Patel added six, Keaton Jinks scored four and Karson Jinks had three.

Anderson had a game-high 15 for the Hornets, who also got 13 from Paul Glascock.