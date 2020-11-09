AFTON — COVID-19 has forced Afton to drop out of the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association Class A football playoffs.

The Eagles were to have traveled to Hominy Friday, Nov. 13 for a play-in game.

School administrators learned of a positive test of a player Monday morning, superintendent Randy Gardner said.

“We made it all year without having a case of it and missing game and then here we are, sitting in the playoffs with what we feel is a good opportunity and get knocked out,” Eagle head coach Corey Henry said. “You hate it for the seniors. Your heart drops to your gut. It’s just another stepping stone in life that you’ve got to overcome, keep pushing forward, find a positive in the dark and overcome it.”

Afton and Pawhuska were the only teams in District A-5 that played all 10 regular season games.

Quapaw missed four games, Commerce, Fairland, Wyandotte and Oklahoma Union two games each and Ketchum just one game.

Gardner said the player involved did not participate in the Eagles’ game against Wyandotte Friday, Nov. 6.

He said Afton Public Schools would begin virtual learning school-wide Tuesday, Nov. 10.

That will continue through Thanksgiving break, with classes returning on Monday, Nov. 30, Gardner said.

Hominy now moves into the second round, where the Bucks will face second-ranked Pawhuska — which had a first-round bye.

Commerce and Quapaw will host play-in games Friday night, Commerce entertaining Chelsea while Quapaw hosts Caney Valley.

In other games Friday night, it’s Miami at Hilldale, Wyandotte at Morrison, Fairland at Woodland and Welch at Maud.

Bluejacket is one of four Class C schools who received byes on the first night of post-season play.