Thursday’s game

Timberlake @ Bluejacket

Records

Timberlake 9-0 (6-0 in District C-3, 90 Marginal Points, 15.00 Average Marginal Points), Bluejacket 5-3 (4-1 in District C-3, 35 MP, 7.00 AMP)

Last week

Timberlake 58, Copan 0; Bluejacket 36, Wesleyan Christian 24

Last meeting

Bluejacket 58, Timberlake 12 (2014)

Series record

Bluejacket leads 3-0, dating back to 2012

Did you know?

Timberlake Public Schools was formed by the merger of Jet and Helena.

Friday’s games

Miami @ Grove

Records

Miami 0-8 (0-5 in District 4A-3, -75 MP, -15.00 AMP), Grove 5-3 (3-3 in District 4A-3, -16 MP,-2.67 AMP)

Last week

Skiatook 42, Miami 0; Wagoner 59, Grove 14

Last meeting

Grove 28, Miami 21

Series record

Miami leads 23-17-1, dating back to 1929

Did you know?

Former Commerce head coach Rick Trimble is the Ridgerunners’ offensive coordinator and his grandson, Carson, is Grove’s starting quarterback.

Quapaw @ Commerce

Records

Quapaw 4-1 (3-1 in District A-5, 29 MP, 7.25 AMP), Commerce 3-4 (2-2 in District A-5, 0 MP, 0.00 AMP)

Last week

Quapaw vs. Fairland cancelled, COVID; Oklahoma Union 10, Commerce 0

Last meeting

Commerce 41, Quapaw 7 (2019)

Series record

Commerce leads 56-19-1, dating back to 1927

Did you know?

With last year’s victory, the Tigers have won 15 straight against Quapaw, whose last win in the series was a 28-26 overtime decision in 2000.

Oklahoma Union @ Fairland

Records

Oklahoma Union 5-1 (4-1 in District A-5, 55 MP, 13.75 AMP), Fairland 1-4 (1-3 in District A-5, -24 MP, -6.00 AMP)

Last week

Oklahoma Union 10, Commerce 0; Quapaw vs. Fairland cancelled, COVID

Last meeting

Oklahoma Union 46, Fairland 0 (2019)

Series record

Fairland leads 16-7, dating back to 1992

Did you know?

Fairland picked up a 7-0 victory in the first game between the teams in 1992. That was Oklahoma Union’s first season after moving up from eight-man football.

Afton @ Wyandotte

Records

Afton 3-5 (2-4 in District A-5, -24 MP, -4.00 AMP), Wyandotte 3-4 (2-3 in District A-5, -21 MP, -4.21 AMP

Last week

Afton 52, Ketchum 0; Pawhuska 86, Wyandotte 0

Last meeting

Afton 48, Wyandotte 40 (2014)

Series record

Wyandotte leads 40-32-3, dating back to 192

Did you know?

The teams played each other three times in the 1970 season. Wyandotte won on Oct. 9, Afton won 27-14 on Oct. 30 and then the Bears nabbed a 12-7 decision on Nov. 13.

Medford @ Welch

Records

Medford 6-2 (4-1 in District C-3, 45 MP, 9.00 AMP), Welch 0-7 (0-4 in District C-3, -53 MP, -13.25 AMP)

Last week

Deer Creek-Lamont/Billings 30, Welch 22

Last meeting

Medford 64, Welch 0 (2019)

Series record

Medford leads 5-1, dating back to 1992

Did you know?

The only win for Welch in the rivalry was a 52-6 District C-3 win in 2016