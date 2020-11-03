MIAMI — Despite holding Skiatook scoreless for the first 16-plus minutes, Miami couldn't take advantage and suffered a 42-0 loss Friday night at Red Robertson Field.

Bulldog quarterback Reece Womack ran for four touchdowns and returned a blocked punt 43 yards for another, dooming MHS to its eighth straight loss on the season.

“I was pleased with the kids’ effort,” he said. “The kids competed. We just can’t do things to help our opponent.”

The blocked punt was the back breaker.

A Skiatook player got a hand on a fourth-down quick kick by Karson Jinks; Womack scooped up the ball and took off.

The Bulldogs’ final score came on another gaffe by the Wardogs.

They had driven to the guests’ 24-yard line, but Jinks fumbled.

Womack gained 2, but a hold pushed Skiatook back to its 22.

On the next snap, Ivan Long took a handoff and romped 88 yards for a touchdown.

That was the third longest scoring play from scrimmage by a Wardog opponent.

Vernon Hogue of Tulsa McLain raced 91 yards for a touchdown on Oct. 1, 1959, and Wagoner’s Drew Presley broke loose for a 90-yarder on Oct. 11, 2019.

The game was scoreless for the first 16-plus minutes, which was a plus for the Wardogs.

But Skiatook scored on back-to-back possessions in the second quarter and again in the third to take charge.

“That’s the main victory. The kids competed early, but they had a slow start and probably overlooked us, per se,” Miami head coach Zach Gardner said. “They‘ve got some good athletes and a lot of team speed which showed later.”

Womack went 16 yards for the Bulldogs’ first score at 7:48 of the second then went 7 two plays later on their second.

A 56-yard pass from Womack to Tyler Garrett sent up the 7-yard run for Womack, who made it 21-0 with a 6-yard run with 72 seconds left in the half.

“Big plays have been our Achilles’ heel all season,” Gardner said.

Womack got his final touchdown on a 31-yard run late in the third.

“We stopped them (on their first series) and had the ball turned over on downs, but offensively, we couldn't generate anything,” Gardner said. “We had some good quality runs, but then were sitting second-and 20 or first-and-20 because of a hold. We couldn't overcome that.”

Womack ran for 95 yards and threw for 103.

The shutout marked the third time the Dogs had been held scoreless.

Bristow claimed a 41-0 win and Oologah rolled 45-0.

“Last week was tough to prepare for because of the weather,” Gardner said. “We went out for an hour on Tuesday, but you are danged if you do and danged if you don't right now because of COVID and everything else, trying to keep your kids as healthy as you can.”

Miami finished with 133 total offense, 36 pass and 97 rush.

Jinks had 35 yards on 25 carries while Bo Leach and Hunter Nichols added 29 each.

Jinks completed 10 of 31 passes for 36 yards.

Braylon Riley had four of the catches, Garrett Walls three and Nichols two. Keaton Jinks, Eric McKibben and Jonah Redden each had one catch

Miami travels to Grove Friday night.