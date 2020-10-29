Quapaw at Fairland, cancelled, COVID-19
Friday’s games
Skiatook @ Miami
Records
Skiatook 4-2 (2-1 in District 4A-3, 23 marginal points, 7.67 average marginal points), Miami 0-7 (0-4 in District 4A-3, -60 MP, -15.00 AMP)
Last week
Bristow vs. Skiatook, cancelled, COVID-19; Miami vs. Catoosa, cancelled, COVID-19
Last meeting
Miami 7, Skiatook 0 (2009)
Series record
Skiatook lead 9-4, dating back to 1996
Did you know?
The teams played twice in 1998, Skiatook winning 28-22 in Week 9, then the Bulldogs claimed a 28-7 win in the second round of the Class 4A playoffs.
Wyandotte @ Pawhuska
Records
Wyandotte 3-3, 2-2 in District A-5, -6 MP, -1.5 AMP), Pawhuska 8-0, 4-0 in District A-5, 60 MP, 15.00 AMP)
Last week
Wyandotte 47, Ketchum 20; Pawhuska 66, Afton 0
Last meeting
Wyandotte 48, Pawhuska 13 (2015) wk5
Series record
Series tied 2-2, dating back to 2008
Did you know?
Pawhuska won the first two meetings and Wyandotte has rolled to wins in the next two games.
Commerce @ Oklahoma Union
Records
Commerce 3-3 (2-1 in District A-5, 10 MP, 3.33 AMP); Oklahoma Union 4-1, 3-0 in District A-5, 45 MP, 15.00 AMP)
Last week
Fairland vs. Commerce, cancelled, COVID-19; Oklahoma Union vs. Quapaw, cancelled, COVID-10
Last meeting
Commerce 28, Oklahoma Union 24 (2019)
Series record
Commerce leads 20-0, dating back to 1998
Did you know?
The first meeting between the teams went overtime, with the Tigers pulling out a 29-21win.
Ketchum @ Afton
Records
Ketchum 0-7 (0-5 District A-5, -75 MP, -15.00 AMP), Afton 2-5 (1-4 in District A-5, -39 MP, -7.80 AMP)
Last week
Wyandotte 47, Ketchum 20; Pawhuska 66, Afton 0
Last meeting
Afton 37, Ketchum 8 (2019)
Series record
Afton leads 42-8-2, dating back to 1939
Did you know?
Ketchum’s losing streak is at 26 games. Right behind is Welch at 25 straight. The Warriors’ last win was 12-8 against Chelsea in the 2018 opener.
Bluejacket @ Wesleyan Christian
Records
Bluejacket 4-3 (3-1 in District C-3, 23 MP, 5.75 AMP), Wesleyan Christian 3-5 (3-2 in District C-3, 15 MP, 3.00 AMP)
Last week
Medford 46, Bluejacket 0; Timberlake 58, Wesleyan Christian 6
Last meeting
Bluejacket 56, Wesleyan Christian 10 (2013) wk6
Series record
Series tied 2-2, dating back to 2006
Did you know?
Both teams have won three of their last four games. The Chieftains had claimed three straight victories before the shutout loss to Medford.
Welch @ Deer Creek-Lamont
Records
Welch 0-6 (0-3 in District C-3, -45 MP, -15.00 AMP), Deer Creek-Lamont/Billings 1-5 (1-4 in District C3, -45 MP, -9.00 AMP)
Last week
Copan 50, Welch 26; Deer Creek-Lamont 80, South Coffeyville-Copan 34
Last meeting
Deer Creek-Lamont /Billings 66, Welch 16 (2019)
Series record
Welch leads 3-2, dating back to 1994
Did you know?
The first game in the rivalry was in the first round of the 1994 Class C playoffs when the Wildcats claimed a 38-20 victory.