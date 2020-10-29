Will be updated

MIAMI — COVID-19 has claimed the Northeastern Oklahoma A&M High School Basketball Tournament.

NEO officials announced the decision Thursday morning, however, participating coaches were notified Wednesday.

“Obviously we are frustrated, because we rely on this as one of our largest recruiting events of the year,” NEO President Kyle Stafford said in a release. “Based on CDC recommendations, an event like this would be in the highest risk category. In the end, we care about the health of our community above all.”

The tournament has been a local fixture for 75 years, drawing teams from the four-state area and traditionally filling the three Miami venues: the NEO Field House, the Glen Wolfe Student Activity Center and the Miami Activity Center.

The announcement marks the latest operations adjustment at the college — and across the world of sports in general — due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s not unexpected,” said Welch girls coach Shawn Goodwin, who has both played and coached in the tournament. “It’s a disappointment, but other than having no fans, which would really defeat the purpose, I don’t think they had any other choice.

“Fortunately other schools are stepping up and offering other options. I think we, as coaches have to come to realize that we are going to have to be flexible and roll with it this year. There’s going to be challenges and curve balls all season.”

The 2019 tournament drew 48 teams in seven brackets.

“It’s just been a crazy year with all this COVID going around. Everybody’s got to do what they’ve got to do to protect their students, their faculty, parents and fans — I understand where that’s coming from,” said Roland boys’ coach Ed Lewis, who like Goodwin, has played and coached in the tournament.

“We hate to lose the tournament because we enjoy coming. The hospitality from NEO has been tremendous. It’s been a great tournament for us and we’re looking forward to getting back into it if they get to have it again the following year.”

Roland, which has been a tournament participant since 1969, won its 14th boys title last year with a 55-44 win against Nowata.

The Fairland girls and Afton boys each finished second in their respective bracket.

“It’s a bad deal, but we get it,” said Amanda Davis, executive director of the Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau. “The restaurants and hotels will be sad, but I think they will understand.”