GROVE - The Ridgerunners are on a two-game win streak and will now face the undefeated Wagoner Bulldogs.

The 8-0 Bulldogs, who are ranked first in 4A-3, have bested two 5A schools, Coweta (28-0) and Tahlequah (22-10), as well as 2A Sperry (52-0). Wagoner opened district play with a 45-0 win over Cleveland, before defeating Bristow (28-7), Catoosa (70-0) and Miami (70-8).

Most recently, the Bulldogs won against the Oologah Mustangs, defeating them 48-0.

During the game against Oologah, Wagoner racked up 458 total offense yards, with 413 of those being rushing yards. The team was 50% on third down conversions, attempting six plays. The Bulldogs also had one fumble that they lost. Wagoner’s defense managed to intercept two passes during the game.

The Bulldogs are led by 6-3 senior quarterback Sawyer Jones (16). Jones is flanked by senior running backs Braden Drake (8) and Brian Trimble (5).

“Wagoner is a great team. They are number one in our class. We have to go down and play like we play. We need to eliminate mistakes and see what happens. We know we will get great effort from our kids. We need to be ready to play and I think we will be,” said Grove Head Coach Ron Culwell.

Grove holds a 5-2 record and are currently ranked third in 4A-3, with losses to second-ranked Bristow (33-13) and fifth-ranked Skiatook (42-21).

Kickoff will be at 7 p.m. in Wagoner.