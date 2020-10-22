MIAMI – Matt Blair, who helped Northeastern A&M win a national championship in 1969, died Thursday, Oct. 22. He was 70.

Blair was inducted into the NEO Athletics Hall of Fame in 2008.

“I doubt NEO has ever had a player who succeeded in football as Matt,” said former Norse coach Chuck Bowman. “Matt will go down as one of NEO's great players, but to be honest, that greatness came later. I do believe his experience at NEO helped him understand what it takes to be a champion.”

A walk-on, he was a member of the first Golden Norse team to go unbeaten. The season was capped by a 20-6 win over Arizona Western in the NJCAA championship game in Savannah, Georgia.

“Matt Blair's story is rare. Most guys who do what he did were proven football players much earlier. It took four years after high school for Matt to make a commitment to football with the talent to match,” Bowman said.

Blair showed how talented he was, playing basketball for the late Cletus Green at NEO.

“We lost one game that season (1970) and Matt started every game. He was still not showing the player he became and to this day I feel he was thinking basketball and not football,” Bowman said.

“Matt was one of the most conscientious football players that NEO has ever had,” said longtime Northeastern A&M sports information director. “Not only did he train hard and work hard in practices and games, he really cared about all of his teammates.”

Blair went on to play at Iowa State for Johnny Majors, where he earned All-American honors in 1973.

He was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in the second round of the 1974 NFL Draft.

Blair made six consecutive Pro Bowl appearances from 1977 to 1982 and was named to the All-NFL First-Team in 1980 during a 12-year career.

He played in Super Bowl IX as a rookie against the Pittsburgh Steelers and Super Bowl XI against the Oakland Raiders.

Blair started in 130 of the 160 regular-season games he played, logging 1,452 tackles, which is still the second-most in team history. He intercepted 16 passes.

Blair also is tied for third in NFL history in blocked kicks (20).

He was inducted into the Iowa State Hall of Fame in 1999 and the Vikings Ring of Honor in 2012.

"Matt Blair was a great presence at Vikings events and a tremendous teammate long after playing. He embodied the best of what it means to be a Viking," Vikings Owner Mark Wilf said in a release. "Matt is a Ring of Honor player whose legacy will live on forever with the franchise and in the community he loved."

Minnesota Vikings’ Matt Blair (59) goes high to block a punt by Bobby Walden of the Pittsburgh Steelers during Super Bowl IX in 1975 in New Orleans. AP Photo