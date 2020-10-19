Herrin is not new to the area as he spent 16 years at Tahlequah Sequoyah, with 10 years of that as the head boys’ basketball coach and during eight of those 16 years, making it to State playoffs.

Jay Herrin is the new Kansas Comets boys’ basketball coach, following former Kansas boys’ basketball coach Cory Steele being named the new Superintendent for Kansas Public Schools.

Herrin is not new to the area as he spent 16 years at Tahlequah Sequoyah, with 10 years of that as the head boys’ basketball coach and during eight of those 16 years, making it to State playoffs.

Not only did Herrin coach basketball, but he coached the volleyball team, also.

Prior to coming to Kansas, as a coach at Sequoyah, he was an employee of the Cherokee Nation.

COVID-19 has had its effect on Herrin and his team and it made itself known at the State competition last season.

They were at the State competition, eating lunch when he received the call that OSSAA had just ended all sports, including State competitions.

Unfortunately, his team never got to play, but had to load up and head for home, bringing the season to a crashing close.

Now, another season and COVID is still affecting school sports, as Herrin projects that the Kansas Comets will only have limited time to practice prior to their first game.

“It will make this year a real challenge” shared Herrin “with maybe only having 2 weeks to begin to practice.”

Overall, he says “Hope we get to play and to be safe…that’s bigger than win or loses.”

Though he has only two starting guards returning this year in a mix of three seniors, four juniors and a lot of sophomores and freshmen, with “the young kids looking good” according to him.

His plans are to begin with a less complicated game plan, then expand from there.

Herrin says that he likes his teams to play up-tempo and trapping, but will adapt to what is here and build from there.

He has seen 12 kids in the off season, but as they get into practice they will have to beat run times and do workouts.

In describing himself, Herrin admits he “is and old school type of guy, believes in discipline and not looking the other way” as he believes athletes carry a higher responsibility.

Overall, he is “glad to be here, to work on building a winning, championship team” for Kansas…obviously eyeing a return trip(s) to State.