FAIRLAND — Afton continued its domination of arch rival Fairland, rolling to a 30-2 victory here Friday, Oct. 9.

It was the second straight win in the series for the Eagles and their seventh in the last nine meetings.

“We played pretty decent,” Afton head coach Corey Henry said. “At times we made mistakes, but that is kinda expected in that game. Overall, we did a really good job of sticking with the game plan and taking care of business.”

Fairland’s only points came on a safety with 79 seconds left in the third quarter when Gavin Herman was dropped in the end zone.

“We were just able to capitalize on some things,” Henry said. “Penalties killed us. If we don’t get penalties, we don't get backed up and we don’t have the safety. Not taking anything away from our defense — they did a great job pitching a shutout. That was on us offensively.

“But you just never know with this game.”

Afton limited the Owls to 37 yards in total offense. They ran for 90 yards but wound up 33 yards in the hole, going 2 of 12 passing.

“We wanted to take their running back out of the equation and make them throw. We did a good job of that,” Henry said. “The kids really stepped up defensively. I’m proud of the effort.”

Afton now has a 57-28-2 advantage in one of Ottawa County’s oldest rivalries.

The Eagles scored on their first offensive series, getting a 22-yard run from Brandon Coombes.

Kevin Thomas added a 13-yard carry with 1:34 left in the first.

A 3-yard run by Coombes and the conversion run by Tatum Ford pushed the lead to 22-0 with 45 seconds left in the first half.

The final points for Afton was a 3-yard run by Thomas and the conversion run by Ford with 7:16 remaining.

Coombes had 117 yards rushing on 22 carries and Thomas added 98 on 15 attempts.

Passing, Ford was 6 of 11 for 83 yards.

Gavin Herman caught four passes, Thomas two and Bailey Forgey one.

Andy Bradbrook ran for 52 yards on 15 carries for Fairland, which saw Barker go 2 of 12 passing for 16 yards.

The Eagles were penalized 13 times for 120 yards.

Afton (2-3 overall and 1-3 in the district) hosts Quapaw Thursday.

Fairland (1-4, 1-2) had its game with Wyandotte postponed due to COVID-19.