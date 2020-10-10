COVID-19 led to the postponement of a pair of area football games: Thursday’s “Battle for the Bell” rivalry game between Bluejacket and Welch and Friday’s District A-6 clash between Wyandotte and Commerce.

The entire Wyandotte varsity and the majority of the junior high players are under quarantine, head coach Dylan Terry said.

In addition to the Commerce game, Thursday’s district home clash against Fairland has been postponed.

“It hasn't been fun, but it’s something we have to do,” Terry said.

It’s hoped that both games can be squeezed into what is becoming a shrinking season window.

Several dates to make up Commerce are being discussed.

“Our game with Fairland is a home game, so we would like to get that one rescheduled, too,” Terry said. “We’ll have to find someplace for Commerce. I don’t know how it’s going to work right now.

“We just want to make sure everyone is cleared and we make that two-week window (for quarantine).”

What likely will be the Bears’ next game will be Oct. 23 at Ketchum.

It’s been a season to remember — or forget — for Commerce head coach Steve Moss.

In addition to Friday’s game, he had to sit out several while he was on quarantine because of trace contact.

“I don’t think we’ve had a kid with it, but we’ve had a kid or two infected with it by contact tracing and then myself, of course, being gone two weeks as well,” Moss said. “We’ve been able to play up until this week. It’s been interesting.”

Commerce travels to Ketchum Thursday night.

Welch head coach Ryan Gleaves said five of his healthy 12 players are sidelined.

The Cats’ Thursday, Oct. 15 game at South Coffeyville also has been postponed.

“We’re hoping we can get a day of practice in for Copan, which is that that week after fall break,” head coach Ryan Gleaves said, noting that its hoped that both postponements can be made up, but “we’re running out of time.”

Complicating things is the fact that three of the Chieftains final games are on a Thursday.

“Every other week, we play on Thursday, so to make it up we would have to play it on a Monday or a Tuesday, Bluejacket head coach Lee Bluejacket said.

“We technically could play on a Monday, Thursday and Thursday, so three football games in seven days isn’t good, especially with 10 players.”

According to new guidelines established by the Oklahoma Secondary School Activity Association, if a game can not be made up, it would be considered a “no-contest,” and no win or loss would be recorded and no marginal victory points would be assigned to either school.

Quapaw had been idled by COVID-19 earlier in the season.