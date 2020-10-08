Thursday’s game

Welch @ Bluejacket

Records

Welch 0-5 (0-2 in District C-3), Bluejacket 3-2 (2-0 in District C-3)

Last week

Timberlake 76, Welch 0; Bluejacket 70, South Coffeyville/Copan 62

Last meeting

Bluejacket 62, Welch 8 (2019)

Series record

Welch leads 18-13-1, dating back to 1972

Did you know?

Bluejacket has won the last eight meetings, three by shutout, since a 59-14 loss to the Wildcats in 2011.

Friday’s games

Miami @Oologah

Records

Miami 0-5 (0-2 in District 4A-3), Oologah 0-2 (0-0 in District 4A-3)

Last week

Cleveland 55, Miami 20; Oologah at Skiatook, ppd, COVID-19

Last meeting

Oologah 58, Miami 6 (2019) 10-25-19

Series record

Oologah leads 15-3, dating back to 2000.

Did you know?

The Wardogs won back-to-back games in 2005-2005, but has lost 10 of the most recent 11 meetings.

Wyandotte @ Commerce

Records

Wyandotte 1-3 (0-2 in District A-6), Commerce 2-3 (1-1 in District A-6)

Last week

Oklahoma Union 53, Wyandotte 0; Commerce 24, Afton 14

Last meeting

Commerce 53, Wyandotte 28 (2017)

Series record

Commerce leads 42-35-2, dating back to 1931

Did you know?

Wyandotte blanked Commerce 20-0 in 1997 and the Tigers were a 35-0 winner in 1978, the last time each played in state championship games.

Pawhuska @ Quapaw

Records

Pawhuska 5-0 (2-0 in District A-6), Quapaw 3-0 (2-0 in District A-6)

Last week

Pawhuska 92, Fairland 0; Quapaw 50, Ketchum 18

Last meeting

Pawhuska 26, Quapaw 6

Series record

Pawhuska leads 2-0, dating back to 1992

Did you know?

The teams battled in non-district play in the 1992 and 1993 seasons with the Huskies claiming a 26-6 win in ’93 and 28-13 in 1992, which was the last season at Quapaw for the late Butch Crawford.

Afton @ Fairland

Records

Afton 1-3 (0-2 in District A-6), Fairland 1-3 (1-1 in District A-6)

Last week

Commerce 24, Afton 14; Pawhuska 92, Fairland 0

Last meeting

Afton 38, Fairland 20 (2019)

Series record

Afton leads 56-28-2, dating back to 1926

Did you know?

The ties were 0-0 in 1939 and 7-7 in 1944