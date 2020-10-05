WELCH — Timberlake lived up to its billing as the No. 1 ranked Class C football team.

The Tigers crushed Welch 76-0 in a District C-3 game here Friday, Oct. 2.

Timberlake was ahead 52-0 after one quarter and ended the game at the half with another 24 points.

The loss was the worst in WHS history, 11- or eight-man. Previously the widest margin had been a 70-0 loss to Commerce in 1973.

Welch switched to eight-man football in 1980.

Timberlake, which has won its last two games by a 143-0 margin, got five touchdown passes from Ethan Jenlink, who was a perfect 5-for-5.

Merric Judd accounted for three of the scores: 28, 16 and 25 yards.

Dylan Schlup added TD catches of 8 and 25 yards.

The Tigers’ scores also included a 35-yyard-fumble return by J.J. Pippin, a 60-yard punt return by Cameron Brewer and runs by Cade Redding and Pete Gwinn.

Welch had minus-22 yards in total offense.

Brady Chenoweth completed only 1 of 6 passes for 1 yard and Noah Barton and Chenoweth had minus-13 and minus-10 yards, respectively, on the ground.

Barton had the Cats’ lone reception.

Welch travels to Bluejacket Thursday night.