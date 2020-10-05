WYANDOTTE — Wyandotte finished things off with gusto here Friday, Oct. 2, crushing Tonkawa 17-0 in their Class 2A fast pitch softball Regional 6 tournament.

The win sends the Lady Bears to the fast pitch state tournament for the first time ever.

They qualified for slow pitch state in 2014.

Pairings should be announced by the Oklahoma Secondary School Activity Association on Monday following seed voting by coaches of the eight tournament teams.

The Lady Bears (33-3) stormed through the four-team field, blasting Wilburton 7-1 in the winners’ bracket final and Mounds 12-2 in the first round.

Pitcher Gracie Turner allowed three hits with four strikeouts and no walks against Tonkawa, five hits with nine strikeouts and one walk in the win against Wilburton and six hits with six strikeouts and two walks vs. Mounds.

“We are swinging the bats well, 1 through 9, Gracie is throwing really well and we are playing really good defense,” said Wyandotte coach Kendall Young. “Everything is where you want it to be at the end of the year.”

Wyandotte 17, Tonkawa 0

The Lady Bears collected 14 hits in the game, including six for extra bases.

They jumped out 5-0 in the first and continue to pull away.

Wyandotte had pair of three-run rallies in the second and third, scored five more times in the fourth and pushed across a final run in the fifth.

Jennelle Lundien headed up the WHS hit parade with a double and two singles while driving in four runs.

Amanda Stephens doubled twice3,

Mallory Butterfield had a double and single and Turner finished with two singles.

Chelsea Hawkins tripled, Haley Jones doubled and Taylor Lundien, Ally Bartley and Kaydence Harjo all added singles.

Kenzie Glenny, Skylee Perkins and Taylor Mercer had a single each for the Lady Buccaneers (15-13).

Wyandotte 7, Wilburton 1

Wilburton got its lone run in the sixth inning.

The Lady Bears countered with three runs in the first and second, then got one more run in the fourth.

Haley Hart and Jennelle Lundien each belted a home run. Hart had a two-run shot and Lundien had a solo blast, both in the first inning

Hawkins finished with a double and single, Bartley had a pair of base hits, Taylor Lundien doubled and Stephens and Jones contributed singles.

The Lady Diggers (14-17) got singles from Shay Vanderburg, Hailey Stanford, Jacy Browne, Khloe Roath and Teegan Tilley.

Wyandotte 12, Mounds 2

The Lady Bear did the damage in the third and fourth innings.

They broke a 1-1 tie in the second, scored five in the third and a final six runs in the fourth frame.

The second run for Mounds (24-17) came in the third inning.

Turner and Jones had three hits each, Turner getting two doubles and a single and Jones three singles.

Taylor Lundien homered and singled, Bartley doubled and singled and Hart and Jennelle Lundien each singled twice.

Hawkins had a double and Stephens added a single.