KETCHUM — Doing the bulk of the damage in the first half, Quapaw breezed to a 50-18 victory over winless Ketchum here Friday, Oct. 2.

“We’re playing pretty good right now. We’re still making a few little mental mistakes, but the kids are playing hard,” Quapaw head coach Chris Cawyer said. “That’s what we have to have this week.”

The Wildcats host second-ranked Pawhuska Friday, Oct. 9.

The Wildcats (3-0) find themselves in a three-way tie for the District A-6 lead with 2-0 records.

Pawhuska and Oklahoma Union also are 2-0.

Nine different Quapaw players had at least one touch and six broke into the stat column with at least one reception in the game.

The Wildcats’ first-half points came in bursts.

The first three scores came in the span of about eight minutes: Corbin Cunliffe had a 4-yard run at 9:37, Jonathan Green powered in from the 2 at 7:09 and Jacob Gregory caught an 8-yard scoring pass from Kale Thomasson at 1:51.

Quapaw delivered the backbreaker just 19 seconds into the second frame when Preston Thomasson returned a punt 75 yards.

Eli Wigselworth got the Warriors on the board with 5:30 until intermission with a 49-yard pass from James Johnson, but Quapaw countered on its ensuing series when Cunliffe reeled in a 54-yard pass from Kale Thomasson.

The Cats ballooned the score to 42-6 when Seth Johnston teamed with Peyton Shapp on a 5-yard touchdown pass with 36 second left in the half.

Quapaw scored just once the rest of the night, getting an 8-yard run from Preston Thomasson.

The Warriors had a touchdown in the third and fourth quarters.

The Wildcats limited Ketchum (0-4, 0-2) to 180 yards in total offense, with only 26 rushing.

“Ketchum is just struggling right now,” Cawyer said. “They have a lot of young kids playing, but that will help them on down the road.”

Preston Thomasson headed up the Quapaw ground game with 64 yards on only four carries.

Lovell had three receptions for 69 yards.

Cunliffe and Shapp scored on their lone pass catch and Jacob Gregory logged two receptions, one going for a score.

Defensively, Gregory had two solo tackles and four assists, Alex Lovell two solos and three assists and Zane Stand one solo and four assists.