HOWE — Howe logged a 4-3 and 12-1 sweep of Afton in their Class 2A bi-district 13 fast pitch softball tournament here Monday, Sept. 28.

The two losses end the Lady Eagles season. They finish with a 4-26 record.

Howe 4, Afton 3

The Lady Lions (21-11) got all four of their runs in the fourth inning.

Afton jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first and got a final two in the fifth on RBI singles by Chandler Ervin and Layne Hudson.

The Lady Eagles were retired in order in the sixth, then in the seventh, Ervin had a two-out single, but was left stranded.

Ervin and Layne Hudson had two singles each while Cheyenne Kunkel and Libbi Barton each added a base hit.

Karsyn Nye and Ashlyn Dalton had two singles each. Dani Collins had a home run and Abbie Huie doubled for Howe.

Howe 12, Afton 1

The Lady Eagles managed only two hits in the game: a single each by Summer Murry and Lyndee Mikesell.

Their only run came in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Howe scored once in the first, three in the third and fifth and added another five in the sixth.

Makaleah Lewis belted two homers and added a double while Kalan Nye and Caitlyn Stacy each had two singles.