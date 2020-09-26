BARTLESVILLE — Getting five touchdowns and a safety in the first quarter, Wesleyan Christian rolled 56-0 over Welch in the District C-3 opener here Friday night.

The game ended at halftime.

While the Cats fell to 0-4 on the season and dropped their 23rd straight game.

However, they had scored 56 points in the first game were coming off a game with Life Christian where they had 303 yards in total offense.

Preston Francis scored on runs of 5, 25, 44, 14 and 6 yards to head up the Wesleyan Christian attack.

Parker Francis returned a free kick 53 yards after a safety.

In the second quarter, Wes Wyatt caught a 6-yard pass from Tyrel Cloud and Wyatt Wright returned a fumble 42 yards for a score.

Preston Francis’ 6-yard run capped the scoring in the game.

Welch had 101 yards rushing, with Noah Barton gaining 58 and Brady Chenoweth adding 43.

Chenoweth was 4 of 12 passing for 49 yards.

Barton had three receptions for 44 yards and Clayton Schmidt snagged one for 5 yards.

The Wildcats host Timberlake Friday, Oct. 2.