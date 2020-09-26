QUAPAW — Not playing like a team that had been idle nearly a month, Quapaw rolled to a 37-6 victory over Wyandotte on Native American Night here Friday.

“The kids played really, really well — really well,” Cawyer said. “The seniors stepped up on Senior Night and we got great leadership by them. You couldn’t ask for anything better. The coaches did really well. We prepared well for them.”

Quapaw had been idle since a 19-7 win over Chouteau on Aug. 28 because of COVID-19.

As a result, they had non-district games with Dewey and Riverton, Kansas, cancelled and had a bye last Friday.

“Having three weeks off, you never know what’s going to happen,” Cawyer said. “I think when we came back, we had Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday practices. The kids were ready to practice. They came back in really good shape and we had really good practices.

“This hasn’t been done before because of the COVID. It’s unreal. They were ready to play and ready to get on the field again.”

Quapaw limited the Bears to 24 yards in total, 12 yards rushing and 12 passing.

Wyandotte ran the ball 32 times and had 24 plays that went for positive yardage, but had eight carries for minus-60 yards.

The Bears also completed four passes for 12 yards.

“We couldn’t get anything going; we really couldn't,” Wyandotte coach Dylan Terry said. “They did what they did and did it well. “We didn’t do what we did very well. We tried to throw the ball a little bit, but they covered us really good. Up front, we never could get anything going with the run game. That’s a bad combination.”

The Cats, who had 317 total yards, jumped out to an 8-0 lead in the first quarter on a 29-yard run by Preston Thomasson and the conversion from Koen Myrick to Jacob Gregory.

Thomasson scored again on a 31-yard run with 4:36 left in the first half. Myrick kicked the PAT.

The Wildcats broke the game open in the third quarter thanks to runs of 4 and 58 yards by Corbin Cunliffe.

The extra point after each by Myrick pushed the score to 30-0.

Quapaw’s final points came on a 14-yard run by Kale Thomasson and the extra point by Myrick.

The Bears averted their first shutout of the season on a 1-yard sneak by quarterback Mike Lawson with 3:05 left. The PAT kick was blocked.

Cunliffe finished with 110 yards on 12 carries while Preston Thomasson added 80 yards on six tries.

Kale Thomasson ran for 52 yards and completed 7 of 12 passes for 37 yards.

Matt Lovell and Gregory had three receptions each and Seth Johnston snagged two.

“We didn’t help ourselves. We kinda got in our own way a lot,” Terry said.

Wyandotte hosts Oklahoma Union while Quapaw visits Ketchum.