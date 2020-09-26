SOUTH COFFEYVILLE — In a complete flip from a week earlier when they rolled 44-25 against Hulbert, Afton struggled on both sides of the ball in a 53-6 loss to Oklahoma Union here Friday, Sept. 25.

“It was just one of those nights that you are very disappointed in the outcome because you know you are a better team than that. It was just one of those frustrating nights,” Afton head coach Corey Henry said. “We’re a very good football team — when we wants to be.”

Cougar quarterback Mason Seigel gave the Eagles fits, running the ball 14 times for 228 yards and five touchdowns.

He scored on runs of 9, 64, 1, 4 and 38 yards.

“We let their quarterback go up the middle three or four times untouched,” Henry said.

Oklahoma Union scored on seven of its nine possessions.

“We played like a junior high football team,” Henry said. “What you had seen from us the last two weeks, wasn't anything that we took to Oklahoma Union. We didn’t block very well at all, inside or outside.”

Afton’s only touchdown was on a 1-yard carry by Weston Amos in the fourth quarter. A pass for the conversion was incomplete.

The Cougars broke out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter then rolled into the half with a 40-0 advantage.

They got a final two scores in the final stanza.

Amos finished with 63 yard rushing on 23 carries while Brandon Coombes carried five times for 43 yards.

Amos was 6 of 13 passing for 26 yards.

Landon Ford caught three balls and Gavin Herman and Kevin Thomas snagged two passes each.

Afton hosts Commerce Friday, Oct. 2