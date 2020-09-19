FAIRLAND — After battling Salina on even terms in the first quarter, Fairland fell behind 14-0 at the half and never recovered during a 34-0 loss to Salina here Friday, Sept. 18.

“We’re young — you can tell we are young. We’re still struggling offensively,” head coach Bruce Munden said.

The Owls have scored only six points in their first two games. They got a touchdown against Liberty in the Sept. 11 opener.

“We haven’t had continuity,” Munden said. “This was the first time we’ve had the line together all year because of the quarantine and all that stuff.”

Munden said not being able to have spring football has taken its toll on the Owls.

“Since school started, we haven’t had a full week of practice,” he said. “The first week, we had the contact tracing issue, so Wednesday we basically had practice eliminated about halfway through. That next week we had Labor Day and its tough to get the kids together. Then this week, we were red so no practice on Monday.

“We have an opportunity to get good, but I’m not sure the kids believe it. That’s what we’re trying to instill in them right now.”

Salina broke the scoreless draw with a 21-yard run by Jack Wilkins, and then a 16-yard pass from Brayden Williams to Greg Willis gave the Wildcats a two-TD lead at the half.

The visitors didn’t score again until the fourth period, when Williams caught a 10-yard pass from Conner Jackson, Payton had a 5-yard run and Wilkins returned a fumble 63 yards.

Fairland had only 168 total yards in offense, 84 rushing and 84 passing.

The Owls had 140 yards in total offense in the game.

Ethan Yang rushed for 39 yards on 13 carries.

Boone Perryman completed 6 of 16 passes for 87 yards. He had two interceptions.

Trey Martin had 2 catches for 76 of Fairland’s passing yards.

On defense, Jayden Anderson had seven tackles, Garren Jackson 5.5,

Jeremiah Mattingly 3.5 with in interception and one pass deflection and Martin was in on 2.5 tackles with a pick and deflection.

The Wildcats’ offense was equally balanced: 142 rushing and 141 passing.

Fairland hosts Ketchum on Friday, Sept. 25.