COLCORD — Scoring on their second series of the night, Colcord rolled to a 52-14 non-district football win over Wyandotte here Friday, Sept. 19.

We had a big play, a run play and we fumbled. It seemed like after that, everything went downhill from there,” Wyandotte head coach Dylan Terry. “We never recovered from that and we had a couple injuries. We had to change some people around.

“They came out and played well. They were more physical than we were. They did what they did and they did it better. We just couldn’t match it.”

The Hornets, who head into District 2A-6 play with a 3-0 record, got a 2-yard run from Stormy Odle with only 3:46 gone in the game then the hosts added another two scores over the next five minutes: a 3-yard run by Trey Duncan and a 68-yard romp by Odle.

Odle also scored on a 32-yard in the second quarter.

Stone Mayberry had TD passes of 14, 47 and 66 yards to Dylan Davis and Duncan caught a 71-yard scoring strike.

“They are pretty solid all the way around, but they have some really good skill players,” Terry said. “That is our weakness. That isn’t a good matchup when that happens. We just didn’t break down and tackle.”

Wyandotte’s points came on an 85-yard kickoff return by Daxtor Baker at 7:32 of the second quarter and a 25-yard run by Baker and a Mike Lawson-to-Malachi Epperson pass for the conversion with 3:42 left in the game.

“We have a lot to learn from and a lot to get better at,” Terry said. “We just have to have the right mindset to get to work and do that

Wyandotte managed only 87 total yards, 21 passing and 57 rushing.

By comparison, the Hornets rolled up 232 rushing yards and added another 320 passing.

Mayberry was 12 of 16 passing for 276 yards and the four touchdowns.

Odle ran for 134 yards and two touchdowns on only eight attempts.

Davis caught five passes, three going for TDs, with 151 yards. Eyan Williams had four receptions for 47 yards.

Baker and Brayden Sanders ran for 48 and 46 yards, respectively, for Wyandotte.

Hunter Smith finished with 7 yards and Lawson added 1. Brady Lofland wound up with minus-59 yards on five attempts.

Lawson was 2 of 3 passing for 19 yards while Lofland completed three of his six passes for minus-5 yards.

Epperson caught two passes for 12 yards, Clayton Pugh had one for 7 and Collin Eulitt snagged two passes for minus-5 yards.

“We wanted to get better (defensively) from last week because we gave up way too many yards (345 total in a 32-14 win at Afton),” Colcord coach Scott Martin said. “We took pride in practice this week on fixing the defense, and offense too. We just wanted to be overall more sound.”

The Bears travel to Quapaw Friday, Sept. 25 for their District A-5 opener.

The Wildcats have been idle since their Aug. 28 opener due to COVID-19.