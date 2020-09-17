It’s Week 4 of a bizarre 2020 high school football season.

It may be the fourth week of play, but Quapaw, Wyandotte, Afton and Fairland have played just once.

Bluejacket has two games under its belt and Miami has been able to get in all three of its non-district games — but had to delay its game with Verdigris to Saturday because of a coronavirus quarantine of several players.

Quapaw hasn't played since a 19-7 win over Chouteau on Aug. 28.

The Wildcats are basically having to start back over, since they’ve been idle ever since, losing games to Dewey and Riverton, Kansas, due to a COVID-19 shutdown.

They’re idle this week.

“Our schedule hasn’t really helped us, but it’s been the best situation for us because we’ve got the open date this week,” head coach Chris Cawyer said.

Cawyer planned on holding practices Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and possibly Saturday to get things back on track, then begin the regular game-week routine on Monday, gearing up for the A-6 opener against Wyandotte.

He said the Cats had a chance to play Miller, Missouri, on Friday night but declined due to the short turnaround.

“We would only basically have two days to get ready for them, so it wouldn’t help us at all,” Cawyer said. “I’ve been in this 42 years and never have seen anything like this.”

The game will be the second annual Native American Night for Quapaw.

The game will have a new wrinkle: the Quapaw Nation, which sponsored the event last year, will team with the Wyandotte Nation.

Fairland lost to Liberty last Friday, but had been on quarantine after their second scrimmage at Kansas.

“It's becoming a very stressful thing, worrying week from week wondering what our numbers are going to look like based on anything that can happen,” Fairland head coach Bruce Munden said.

The Owls host Salina for senior night “just to make sure,” Munden said. “We were lucky enough to able to go back through the film and do contact tracing. We ended up losing only two players, but that’s why we ended up struggling so much offensively (against Mounds) because we didn’t have those two players.”

Fairland had only 71 yards in total offense during a 28-6 loss to the Tigers.

Persistence paid off for Commerce head coach Steve Moss.

The Tigers’ game at Kiefer Friday night was cancelled due to COVID-19, but after making countless calls, Moss was able to pin down a game at Sarcoxie, Missouri.

That way, CHS will have a third game under its belt before hosting Pawhuska in its District A-6 opener.

Afton was another team that had a Week 1 bye then dropped its opener to Colcord 32-14 last Friday.

The Eagles are scheduled to host Hulbert this week.

Wyandotte beat Ketchum 20-6 in its opener last Friday. Originally the Bears were to have battled Chouteau.

