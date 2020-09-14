WYANDOTTE — A two-run rally in the fifth inning generated what turned out to be the tying and winning runs as Kellyville slipped by Wyandotte 4-3 in the finals of the Wyandotte Fall Classic softball tournament here Saturday.
The Lady Bears rolled into the finals by beating the Webb City JV 15-1 and Hulbert 9-1.
Kellyville was a 10-3 winner against Adair and 10-3 over Ketchum.
In other pool games, it was Adair 8, Ketchum 5, and Webb City JV 11, Hulbert 5.
Adair finished third by topping Webb City 9-8.
Ally Bartley’s solo homer in the fifth gave Lady Bears a 3-2 lead.
Jaydee Pulliam led off the fifth inning with a homer in the fifth that tied the game.
A sacrifice fly by Kailyn Bearpaw drove in what turned out to be the deciding run
Wyandotte left the bases loaded in the top of the seventh.
Jennelle Lundien had a one-out single, Bartley doubled and Gracie Turner walked, but Kellyville’s Kayla Richardson got a strikeout and a grounder to third to end the game.
Bartley also had a double and single for the Lady Bears.
Lundien finished with two singles while Chelsea Hawkins, Gracie Turner, Haley Jones and Amanda Stephens each had a single.
Emma Pickering contributed two singles and Madison Riley finished with a base hit for the Ponies.
Wyandotte 9, Hulbert 1
Seven runs in the bottom of the fourth broke the game open.
Each team got a run in the first then the Lady Bears added another in the second.
Wyandotte’s 10-hit attack included a triple and single by Haley Hart, a double and single by Jennelle Lundien, a second-inning home run by Mallory Butterfield, doubles by Taylor Lundien and Bartley and singles by Turner, Jones and Stephens.
Wyandotte 15, Webb City JV 1
The Lady Bears sent 17 batters to the plate during a 12-run first inning that broke the game open.
Webb City’s lone run came in the third.
Bartley had a pair of three-run homers, Hart added a three-run home run and Butterfield added a solo shot in the first.
Hart also had a triple and double.
Taylor Lundien, Stephens, Hawkins, Turner and Jennelle Lundien finished with singles.