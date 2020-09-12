WELCH — A 42-point avalanche buried Welch as the Wildcats suffered a 62-28 loss to Life Christian Academy here Friday, Sept. 11.

The teams battled to a 6-6 draw in the first quarter but Life Christian, from Choctaw, sandwiched three touchdowns each around a 26-yard by WHS’ Noah Barton.

Life had TD passes of 75, 26 and 46 yards before and a 4 yard run, 35 interception return and a 25-yard pass following Barton’s score.

“Every one of their scores in the second quarter came after a missed tackle either in the backfield or after the catch,” Welch head coach Ryan Gleaves said.

The conversion run by Clayton Schmidt had closed the gap to 26-6, then the Tigers rolled into the half with a 48-14 advantage.

Each team scored in the third and fourth quarters, Brady Chenoweth on a 38-yard run in the third and Barton on a 6-yard burst in the fourth frame.

“We played with them three quarters and played pretty well. The second quarter, we fell apart, but we challenged the boys at halftime and they responded. ” Gleaves said.

Welch rolled up 341 yards in total offense, including 303 on the ground. That’s the most for the Cats in a game since netting 324 against Wesleyan Christian in Week 4 of the 2014 season.

Chenoweth had 136 yards on 11 carries while Barton contributed 160 yards on 19 attempts.

Chenoweth completed 2 of 18 passes for 34 yards and Barton was 1 of 3.

Barton snagged two passes and Schmidt had the other.

Ethan Costerisan, Chenoweth, Barton and Gage Miller each had 10-plus tackles on defense.

Costerisan logged 11 solos and two assists, Chenoweth and Barton nine and four each and Miller was in on four solos and six assists.

“We have to quit giving the ball away,” Gleaves said. “Turnovers are killing us. We had five last night (including four interceptions). We must continue to get better tackling as a team.”

Welch is idle until Sept. 25, when they travel to Bartlesville to face Wesleyan Christian.