WYANDOTTE — Turning in one of those blue-collar efforts, Wyandotte churned out a 20-6 victory over Ketchum here Friday, Sept. 11.

“Across the board, we did pretty well,” said Dylan Terry, who was making his debut as the Bears’ head coach.

Ketchum got its only points at the 9:00 mark of the first quarter on a 3-yard run by freshman back Lane Collins.

The Bears countered on its second possession of the night when Brady Lofland pushed in from the 1.

The conversion attempt failed, leaving the score tied at 6 with 2:27 left in the opening frame.

The teams battled to a stalemate until the third quarter, when Brayden Sanders scored on a 6-yard run and Lofland added the conversion at 3:30.

Collin Eulitt reeled in an 11-yard scoring pass from Lofland with 9:45 remaining to create the final score.

“We got the win, which was the good part,” Terry said.

Running backs Daxton Baker had 183 yards on 22 attempts and Brayden Sanders got the call 12 times and netted 105 yards.

The Bears finished with 313 yards on the ground.

“We had a good night running the ball,” Terry said. “The offensive line and running backs did really well. We did pretty good throwing the ball, too. We just didn't have to throw it. We could run it.”

Lofland was 7-of-8 passing for 75 yards and the one TD.

The Bears’ defense limited Ketchum to 139 yards in total offense, with just 49 coming via the pass.

On the down side, Wyandotte drew 22 penalties for 185 yards and had one turnover, a fumble.

Wyandotte travels to Colcord Friday, Sept. 18 in the final non-district game.