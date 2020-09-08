This story will be updated

MIAMI — Miami High School’s non-district football game against Verdigris has been bumped from Friday night to noon Saturday because of COVID-19 related issues, according to athletic director Chad Davis.

“We have some in quarantine and that will allow that to expire Friday,” athletic director Chad Davis said. “That allows them to participate by moving the game back.”

Four players missed the Wardogs’ game at Jay “and there’s another handful that start today. We were going to be missing quite a few kids. From a depth perception, it was not going to be very good.”

Seniors will still be recognized, with that ceremony starting at 11:30 a.m.

The game is the final non-district game on MHS’ schedule. It has a bye on Sept. 18, then opens 4A-3 play at Bristow on Sept. 25.