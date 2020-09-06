WELCH — Falling victim to a 30-point second-quarter explosion by Watts, Welch dropped a 66-16 decision to the Engineers here Friday, Sept. 4.

The visitors had only led 16-0 after the first, but they got TD runs of 15, 1 and 73 yards, then tacked on a 70-yard interception return.

Watts added touchdowns of 24 and 89 yards in the third quarter then ended the game on a 15-yard scamper with 6:00 remaining.

The Wildcats got a 76-yard kickoff return by Ethan Costerisan following the “Pick 6.” Brady Chenoweth added the conversion.

Chenoweth teamed with Noah Barton on a 31-yard TD pass early in the third quarter. Chenoweth also had the conversion.

Welch managed only 137 yards in total offense in the game, including 52 on the ground.

Barton accounted for 37 of that on 13 carries while Chenoweth ran the ball 11 times for 19 yards.

Barton also caught six passes for 59 yards and the score. Daniel Windle had three receptions for 26 yards.

Chenoweth was 9 of 23 passing. He was intercepted three times.

Chenoweth logged eight tackles, including a sack, while Daniel Windle and Barton had seven tackles each on defense.

Deighton Pigeon and Carter Hubbard each turned in a pass interception.

Welch hosts Life Christian of Choctaw on Friday, Sept. 11.