JAY — After losing a slugfest with Dewey in the season opener, Miami dropped a 14-6 decision to Jay Friday, Sept. 4 in a defensive battle.

The Wardogs had 42 points and still lost by 10 to Dewey.

In Friday night’s road debut, which was the Oklahoma National Guard game of the week, MHS managed only six points and 227 yards in total offense — just 29 on the ground.

“We only had one defensive letdown coming off last week giving up those big plays,” MHS head coach Zach Gardner said. Three of Dewey’s eight TDs were on big plays.

“We let that deep post get behind us in the first half (for the Bulldogs’ first score), but other than that we played pretty sound,” Gardner said. “We did enough to keep us in the game late, but we didn’t convert on turnovers.”

Jay had two interceptions and a fumble, but MHS was unable to cash in.

“We didn’t get any points — that was a big setback for us,” Gardner said. “We’ve got to convert on those opportunities. “

Jay, which beat the Wardogs for the fourth straight time, finished with 271 yards in total offense, 99 passing and 172 rushing. That’s opposed to the 466 yards Dewey netted.

“Our defense played solid all night. We just didn’t do any thing to help them offensively,” Gardner said.

The Wardogs’ lone score came with 8:01 remaining on a 4-yard Keaton Jinks-to-Jonah Redden pass, capping off a 64-yard drive.

The PAT kick by Shane Douthit was blocked.

Jay’s touchdowns came in the second and third quarters.

The Wardogs had a pair of first-half touchdowns erased by holding penalties.

“We can’t allow ourselves to be in that situation where that’s going to be the difference in the game,” Gardner said.

Sophomore Karson Jinks dazzled at quarterback in just his second career start.

He completed 23 of 40 passes for 198 yards and the touchdown.

40 passes ties for second-most ever in a game. Kaelin Woods launched 40 against Glenpool in 2005. Woods also owns the school record of 43 set in 2004 vs. Oologah.

The 23 completions by Jinks also are the second most. Woods found the mark on 24 against Glenpool in 2005.

“Karson Jinks at quarterback being a sophomore is doing some really good things and is showing a bright future at that position and in being a leader,” Gardner said. “I enjoy seeing what he’s done the last two games.”

Keaton Jinks and Josh Thronebury combined for 15 of Karson Jinks completions.

Keaton Jinks caught eight passes for 89 yards and Thronebury snagged seven for 57 yards.

Freshman Garrett Walls and Braylon Riley each caught three passes while Redden and Eric McKibben had had a reception.

Thronebury, who had a career best 177 yards and two TDs against Dewey, was finished with minus-3 yards on seven carries Friday night.

Karson Jinks was the Dogs’ rushing leader with 33 yards on 19 carries.

“We hope the future is bright, but right now we’re trying to win football games,” Gardner said. “Last night was another opportunity that we let a winnable game go. We’ve just got to find a way how to come out on top on those type contests.”

MHS hosts Verdigris in the final non-district game Friday, Sept. 11.

The Cardinals rolled to a 45-6 win over Sperry in their season opener.

“We have some kids doing some good things, but we’ve got to put it all together at the same time to make it click,” Gardner said.