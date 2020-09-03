JAY — Looking for its first win in the previous three meetings, Miami travels to Jay Friday for the second of three non-district games.

The Wardogs’ last win in the rivalry was a 16-13 decision in 2010.

Since then, Jay has won 39-28, 23-14 and 30-7 in last year’s meeting, which also was played at J.P. Earp Field.

MHS had won four of the previous five games.

The Bulldogs got a 72-yard touchdown pass on their first offensive play, and then kept MHS in check the rest of the way for the 23-point win.

The Wardogs’ lone touchdown was a 2-yard run by Gavin Payton with 11:09 until the half. Skyler Judd added the PAT to cut a Jay lead to 10-7.

But the hosts scored on consecutive possessions to create a 16-point halftime lead then coasted.

Both teams are coming off Week Zero losses Friday, Aug. 28: Miami at home vs. Dewey, 52-42, and Jay on the road at Adair, 46-7.

The Wardogs went up 27-24 at 2:49 of the third quarter when quarterback Karson Jinks bulled in from the 2-yard line. Josh Thronebury tacked on the conversion.

That lasted less than a minute as the Bulldoggers took the lead for good on a 2-yard run by Trent Muninger and the conversion.

The Wardogs rallied and were down by three (38-35) with 9:01 to play as Jinks went in from the 3 and Thronebury again was successful with the conversion.

However, a pair of Dewey scores late helped the visitors pull away.

MHS’ final touchdown was an 11-yard pass from Jinks to freshman wide receiver Garrett Walls with 1:21 remaining.

Thronebury had 177 yards and the two touchdowns to lead the way offensively for the Dogs, who generated 278 rushing yards and 357 total.

Jinks ran for 90 yards and two TDs while passing for 89 yards and a score while going 11 of 25.

His brother, Keaton had six catches for 33 yards. Walls and Thronebury added three and two receptions, respectively.

Jay’s only points against Adair came in the fourth quarter.

The Warriors led 24-0 at the half then added another two touchdowns in the third.

Adair finished with 428 yards in total offense, including 293 via the run.

Miami returns home Sept. 11 to host Verdigris in the second of its three non-district games.