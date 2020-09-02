Quapaw at Dewey cancelled due to COVID-19
Wyandotte, Fairland and Afton are open
Miami @ Jay
Records
Miami 0-1, Jay 0-1
Last week
Dewey 52, Miami 42; Adair 46, Jay 7
Last meeting
Jay 30, Miami 7 (2019)
Series record
Jay leads 15-8, dating back to 1988
Did you know?
Jay has won four of the last five meetings.
Galena @ Commerce
Season opener for both teams
Last meeting
Commerce 34, Galena 30 (1961)
Series record
Commerce leads 5-0, dating back to 1926
Did you know?
The teams met twice in the 1926 season the Tigers romping 77-0 in the season opener then 63-0 in the finale.
Watts @ Welch
Records
Watts 0-0, Welch 0-1
Last week
Wilson-Henryetta 58, Welch 12
Last meeting
Watts 56, Welch 6 (2019)
Series record
Welch leads 28-10, dating back to 1980
Did you know?
Watts, Bluejacket, Big Cabin and Foyil to form the first eight-man football district on the east side of Oklahoma in 1976. Welch made the transition in 1980.
Cross Christian Academy @ Bluejacket
Season opener for both teams
First meeting
Did you know?
Cross Christian is a private Christian school located at Eucha.