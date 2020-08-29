HENRYETTA — Wilson-Henryetta took advantage of the youth and inexperience of Welch

“We struggled tackling,” Welch head coach Ryan Gleaves said. “We were in the right spots a lot; we just didn’t finish tackles.”

Complicating matters were four fumbles, including two in the fourth quarter.

“It could have been a different game,” Gleaves said. “We were a little nervous. Five of the 13 (players) don’t have any varsity experience. It’s a learning curve, for sure.”

Because of Friday’s game the Wildcats will be idle in Week Four, sandwiching games with Life Christian of Choctaw on Sept. 11 and Wesleyan Christian on Sept. 25.

“With only 13, it’s almost just as good to play,” Gleaves said. “You risk injury if you play that second scrimmage anyway. We only dressed nine for our first scrimmage but got a couple more out when school started.

“You try to work on tackling as much as you can in practice with 13 kids, but you also have to be careful.”

The Wildcats host Watts for Senior Night on Sept. 4, then mark homecoming against Life Christian.

Both of Welch’s touchdowns against Wilson came in the third quarter on a 13-yard run by Noah Barton and a 14-yard scamper by Brady Chenoweth.

The Tigers were up 12-0 after the first quarter then carried a 20-0 advantage into the half.

Wilson outscored Welch 24-12 in the third then took advantage of two fumbles to get a pair of scores in the final stanza.

The game ended with about five minutes remaining, Gleaves said.

Barton ran the ball 15 times, netting 126 yards and a touchdown.

Chenoweth completed 9 of 16 passes for 127 yards and rushed for 18 yards and 1 touchdown on six carries.

Daniel Windle caught six passes for 111 yards. Harter Hubbard had two receptions and Ethan Costerisan snagged one pass.

Defensively, Windle and Costerisan logged seven tackles each and Barton added six.

Among Wilson’s eight touchdowns, five were for 11 yards or more, including TD strikes covering 50 and 32 yards and a 72-yard kickoff return.