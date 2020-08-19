xx

Blast from the past

Following is an excerpt of an E-E article from 2009.

Back in 1999, an Examiner-Enterprise article asked the question: “Where can a 5-foot-9, 152-pound football player go?

“Answer: When he’s Michael Swalley, anywhere he wants to.”

That observation remains true a decade later for the talented Swalley, who has extended his grid career to the semi-pro ranks.

Even though the calendar claims Swalley is in his late-20’s, the ex-Nowata High student-athlete great approaches the game with the same enthusiasm and reckless abandon which defined his younger days.

Coming into the ‘99 season off a stellar junior campaign — during which he registered a team-high 168 tackles at cornerback — Swalley also earned the starting quarterback nod.

He engineered and inspired the Ironmen through a 10-0 regular season journey and into a memorable playoff voyage.

In a 42-12 wipeout of Sperry, Swalley accounted for more than 200 yards of total offense, including touchdown runs of 83, 23, and 11 yards.

Swalley rushed for 120 yards, and passed for nearly 70 more, in a 41-0 first-round playoff thumping of Stroud.

His performance in that game prompted the E-E to suggest he should be forced to register with the Magician’s Union due to his escapability skills.

Wilburton next felt the grinding teeth of the Nowata machine, losing 35-6. Swalley merely returned a punt 90 yards for a score and galloped 71 yards for another touchdown.

After Nowata outlasted Wewoka, 31-20, in the next round, it collided with a superb Davis team.

The Ironmen won the chilly contest, 19-18, in overtime, with Swalley connecting with Chris Kennard for the game-tying score in regulation.

The championship game would be Nowata’s only season loss. Fairview got on a roll to defeat the Ironmen, 39-14.

Following his prep career, Swalley went on to a record-breaking football career at Bacone College.

For the past several years since, he’s played on various semi-pro teams while also holding down a regular job to support his family.

He still recalls, with great fondness, his prep years. He has kept in contact with then-Nowata head coach Greg Werner with who “I had had a pretty good bond.”

“I still talk to all my teammates from high school,” Swalley added. “I wish I could get some of them to play.”

In fact, the Thunder in 2008 featured a pair of former Ironmen, Swalley and Matt Huey.

But, Huey suffered a knee injury and sat out this past summer, which saw the Thunder rumbled to a 16-0 record and World Bowl III championship in the World Football League.

Swalley said this season told a lot about the character of the Thunder who got few breaks.

“Nobody in the league wanted us to win anything, but they couldn’t stop us,” he said. “Everybody said we ain’t that good, that our offense ain’t that good ... that we hadn’t played a real team.”

But, the Thunder overcame all their challenges this year, beating a strong Dallas Diesel squad in the final, 43-12.

Swalley’s personal favorite game was in the playoff semifinal, during which he caught three passes for 107 yards and two touchdowns. The Thunder triumphed in that contest, 101-6.

Swalley remains non-committal about coming back next season, saying he has the “Brett Favre Syndrome,” at the end of each campaign.

But, the Thunder already are courting him to come back and to try to help the team win a third-straight league championship.

Regardless of his decision, Swalley has proven himself on every level on which he’s gotten a chance.

He’s paid the price for his dream, which is more than most people can say.