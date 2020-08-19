By Mike Tupa

mtupa@examiner-enterprise.com

For several innings on Monday night, the Bartlesville High School varsity softball team held the Claremore Lady Zebras in check.

But,the Lady Bruin offense struggled to create scoring opportunities and Claremore eventually pulled away to a 12-0 run-rule victory at the Lady Bruin Complex.

A merciless August sun — spewing out a 90-degree temperature well beyond the six o’clock — seemed to hang in perpetuity in the eastern sky, bathing the diamond in glaring intensity.

Through the first two innings, Bartlesville starting pitcher Allee Erne, along with the defense, limited Claremore to just three runs.

Erne would nearly go the distance (5.2 innings), giving up 12 hits, nine runs (two unearned) and no walks, while striking out two. Kaitlyn Sanders finished up the final one-third of an inning.

The final numbers saw Claremore score five unearned runs.

On the other side of the ledger Bartlesville managed just two hits, but they were both big ones — a double each by Shaleigh Gilkey and Brandi Woods.

Allie Scullawl also reached base twice on walks.

Bartlesville (1-4) would leave only one runner stranded for the game.

Claremore, on the other hand, struck early.

Paiten Reavis led off the game for the Lady Zebras by blasting a triple — and scored moments later on Emily Rogers’ sacrifice bunt.

Claremore would add another run in the inning to go ahead, 2-0.

Bartlesville then came to bat in the bottom of the first — and started out with a wallop when one-hole batter Shaleigh Gilkey ate up the Claremore pitcher with a double.

Scullawl came up next and walked to put two runners on base with no outs.

But, the rally fizzled on a doubleplay and a runner thrown out trying to steal.

Claremore (3-3) added an insurance run in the top of the second, with Reavis lashing a double to plate Camden Warren and increasing the lead to 3-0.

Bartlesville’s side went down one-two-three in the bottom of the second, on two strikeouts a groundout to Claremore pitcher Alyssa Poorboy.

Through two innings, Bartlesville trailed only 3-0; it’s hopes to rally were well within reach.

But, two Lady Bruin errors in the third inning helped Claremore double its lead, 6-0.

And, in the top of the fourth, Rogers would crushed a two-out solo homer — which streaked over the left field fence — to up the lead to 7-0.

Bartlesville continued to battle valiantly, extending the claws of its desire to attempt to scratch out a soul-stirring comeback.

In the bottom of the fourth, Scullawl collected a one-out walk to fuel that hope.

But, Claremore then turned a doubleplay to shut the door.

Meanwhile, Lady Bruin pitcher Erne appeared to get stronger as the game matured.

She retired the side in order — on just 10 pitches — in the top of the fifth.

Bartlesville again made some loud offensive noise in the bottom of the fifth on Woods’ sizzling liner to left, which got past the outfielder for a standup double. Woods then dashed to third on a combination steal/passed ball to provide Bartlesville its best scoring chance.

But, the next batter grounded out to the third baseman to pull down the curtain on the inning.

Claremore’s offense erupted for six runs in the top of the sixth, sparked by Reavis’ two-out double, to go ahead, 12-0.

Bartlesville failed to answer in the bottom of the sixth and Claremore secured the run-rule triumph.

Poorboy pitched five innings for Claremore to pick up the win on a two-hitter, with two walks and three K’s. Vivian Scuggins finished up the final frame.

Gilkey recorded her second double of the season, while Woods delivered her first.

Next up, Bartlesville, which is coached by Kyle Minton, was slated to play host Tuesday evening to Tulsa Union.

The Lady Bruins are scheduled to travel Friday to Owasso for a doubleheader, which includes Tahlequah, starting at 4 p.m.