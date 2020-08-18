By Scott Wright

The Oklahoman

STILLWATER — Happy with his team’s health, Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy says none of his players have opted out of the season to this point.

“I have not been made aware of anybody on our team that said they wanted to opt out at this time,” Gundy said on Monday.

But it remains an open-ended conversation.

“It’s been addressed as a team and we’ve expressed to them that if anybody’s uncomfortable and doesn’t feel like being on the team is something they want to do at this particular time, that if they opted out, that the university would take care of them.”

Gundy says he’s pleased with the overall health of the players in his program as of Monday.

The Cowboys began practice nearly two weeks ago wearing clear face shields that covered the full interior of the face mask area, from above the eyes to below the chin.

Players had difficulty with the masks constantly fogging up from their breath, and within a few days, the team had switched to wearing cloth masks rather than the plastic shields.

“I’m just following the advice of our medical staff,” Gundy said. “They’ve been fantastic. Our group has done an unbelievable job to get us in the position we are now, and they’re listening to feedback from the players.”