By Mike Tupa

mtupa@examiner-enterprise.com

If you enjoy marathon high school softball games and perpetual scoring, Barnsdall would have been the place Thursday night for you.

The Copan Lady Hornets and Barnsdall Lady Panthers combined for 44 runs and a seemingly-interminable evening to add plenty of color to the first week of season play.

When the final out was registered, Copan (2-1) drove away with a 23-21 triumph.

How long was it?

Well, the fifth inning alone lasted one-and-a-half hours — the final two innings ate up another hour-and-a-half.

But, new Copan head coach John Masters didn’t register a complaint.

“It was a good game,” he said. “There was more offense than defense. Pitching was shaky for both teams.”

Walks and errors multiplied like rabbits during a cruise ship honeymoon special.

But, plenty of hits streaked through the Barnsdall night sky as well.

Copan senior Tatum Williams slammed at least two doubles from her cleanup position, said Masters, who was going by memory.

“She’s a great girl,” he added, parenthetically. “She’s really our most vocal captain on the team.”

Gentry O’Rourke tagged a triple and freshman Kylee Cobb “hit really well again,” Masters continued.

Copan was slated to travel Friday to South Coffeyville.

Barnsdall (0-3) had been shut out its first two games but got its offense unsheathed in this one.

The Lady Panthers — who are coached by Brooke Curtis — erupted for 10 runs in the fifth inning to move into the lead, 17-15. But, Copan snapped back.