By Mike Tupa

mtupa@examiner-enterprise.com

Steve Trammell understands success is a culmination of culture and cultivation and not a guarantee in the fickle crossfire of sports fate.

But, the Oklahoma Union High School head football coach has the right components with which his team can stake a bid for high climb up the mountain of fortune in the landscape of Class 2A.

Bolstering the Cougars’ chances is the returned of third-year starting quarterback Mason Siegel.

“He’s obviously the spark plug,” said Trammell, who last year guided the Cougars to their best record (7-4) in a decade.

Siegel’s favorite target is Baylor “Flash” Nash.

“He’s a tall, lanky kid,” Trammell said about the clutch receiver. “You scratch your head at some of things he can do. He’s a lot stronger” than he looks.

During summer offseason work Nash squatted 300 pounds and power cleaned 215 to 220 pounds in the weight room.

“He was one of our better corners last year,” Trammell added.

Also back in the powerful fold is last year’s leading ballcarrier Mason Pittman, who split touches with Trenton Kuehn.

Slot receiver Henry Auer is a versatile boost to the offensive machine.

“He does a great job of blocking when we need him to and in catching the short route,” Trammell said. “He’s an All-American kid. … He smiles all the time.”

These battle-tested returnees will give Oklahoma Union’s attack its teeth.

“Those are the skill kids back that are giving us the depth we need on offense,” Trammell said.

Some of Trammell’s bulls up front include veterans Cody Benson, at left guard, and Gus Barnes, at center.

Otherwise, Trammell needs to fill some major holes in the pit.

“We’ve got plenty of kids to get it done,” he added. “We’ll see who’s left when the smoke settles.”

On the defensive side, Clay Gilmore is back after finishing second in sacks last season.

Pittman is set to fill the middle linebacker billet again.

“I think we’re going to have to move either Clay or T.K. (Kuehn) to linebacker, but one of them will still have their hand down,” Trammell said.

Trammell also expects some burgeoning talents to emerge during fall camp, which began last Monday.

“I think we’ll have a lot of surprises,” he said.

But, Oklahoma Union will have to fill some large shoes that have left via graduation — none bigger than Levi Greenfield.

“He was a freak of nature,” Trammell said about the one-man wrecking crew that finished his career last year.

Trammell is still trying to comprehend the potential of his team.

“I think it depends on if everything comes together,” he said. “I told these kids this is probably the best team this school has had in 20 years, but it depends on how they support each other and how the leadership comes together. We could have an amazing season or an average year. … We have a lot of talent and as coaches we see where our strengths are. I hope everything works out for this group.”