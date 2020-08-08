By Mike Tupa

mtupa@examiner-enterprise.com

Make that two victory thrillers in a row for the Bartlesville High School varsity softball team.

Unfortunately, none of them count for real.

In their final home tune-up prior to next week’s season opener, the Lady Bruins knocked off the Lady Ponies of Kellyville High, 10-6, in scrimmage action.

Kellyville stampeded to a 4-0 lead in the first three innings and remained ahead, 4-1, through five frames.

But, Bartlesville erupted for nine runs in the bottom of the sixth and never looked back.

The Lady Ponies made a spirited try rally try with two runs in the top of the eighth before Bartlesville relief pitcher Kaitlyn Sanders slammed shut the door.

Allee Erne, Logan Cates, Sydney Price and Sanders each took turns in the pitching circle for Bartlesville head coach Kyle Minton.

Cates collected the winning decision during an outstanding outing — three innings, no hits or runs, no walks and four strikeouts.

Price struck out the side in her one inning of work and gave up one hit and one walk.

Sanders allowed two hits and two runs (one earned) and one walk, and whiffed one.

Erne surrendered six walks and four runs (three earned), no walks and fanned one batter as the starter.

On the offensive side, Minton enjoyed a wealth of diversified production, highlighted by a double each by Price and Brandi Woods.

Macie Schaper ripped two hits to pace Bartlesville’s nine-hit attack; Price, Sanders, Brynlee Dryden, Allie Scullawl, Aubrey Miller and Kyra White contributed one hit apiece.

White and Schaper both plated two runs; Taylor Price, Dryden and Woods drove in one tally apiece.

Dryden, Shaliegh Gilkey and Miller also each pilfered a base.

Scullawl was twice hit with a pitch.

Bartlesville’s amazing nine-run eruption in the sixth inning began quietly enough — a walk issued to Price and an error that put Cates on base.

Miller and Gilkey replaced Price and Cates, respectively, as courtesy runners.

The Lady Bruins then began their revolving door scoring when Schaper grounded out to drive home Miller and Dryen singled home Gilkey to pull Bartlesville within a run, 4-3.

Moments later, Woods walloped a double to plate Dryden for the tying run.

Bartlesville proceeded to score six more times in the inning, including a two-run single by White.

Bartlesville improved to 3-3 in scrimmages, including a 3-1 record at home.

The Lady Bruins are set to open the regular season by traveling next Tuesday to Enid.