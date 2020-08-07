By D. Orlando Ledbetter

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

ATLANTA (TNS) — Former Falcons running back Devonta Freeman, after changing agents, is looking to get into camp with an NFL team.

Freeman, a two-time Pro Bowler, was a guest on SiriusXM NFL Radio with hosts Bill Lekas and Bruce Gradkowski on Thursday.

“Just picking the right spot where I can be really, really highly utilized and get a real good opportunity,” Freeman said. “Of course, the business part with the contract is always up there. The main thing is being around guys that believe in me … that can see what I can see. I want to win so bad. I want to be around guys (who) want to win.”

Freeman reportedly turned down an offer from Seattle, and the Seahawks elected to sign Carlos Hyde. He also has been linked to Tampa Bay and Philadelphia. The Bucs signed veteran LeSean McCoy recently.

“That’s what I’m aiming for, to come to a team and make general managers, head coaches and everybody else’s lives easier,” Freeman said. “Bring in my skill set and my talent. What I can bring to the table.”

Freeman admitted that things have been kind of slow, but attributed part of that to that agent change from Kristin Campbell to Drew Rosenhaus.

“Things are going to pick back up,” Freeman said. “I have been keeping in contact with some teams and a few coaches and stuff that I know around the league and just talking. As of now, I’m just being patient and waiting on the right opportunity. The right fit.”

Freeman averaged a career-low 3.6 yards per carry last season.

before being released by the Falcons in March.

Freeman had three years remaining on his contract and was set to receive base salaries of $6.5 million in 2020, $6.3 million in 2021 and $8.2 million in 2022.

Freeman had spectacular seasons in 2015 and 2016, but after signing a new contact in 2017, his production tailed off.