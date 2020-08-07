By Mike Tupa

mtupa@examiner-enterprise.com

Some people see life as one long path, from the first step to the final stumble.

But, often those paths curve back to an intersection that reunites the distant past with the dynamic present.

So, it is for local octogenarian linkster Ben Lewis.

Fifty years ago, Lewis — then a 35-year-old Phillips Petroleum employee working in the R&D plastics division — showed up at Adams Municipal Golf Course to take a lesson from then-assistant pro Jerry Benedict.

A half-century later, Benedict presented on Tuesday a trophy to Lewis for shooting his age (85).

Inbetween that lesson in 1970 and last week’s milestone round, the Adams course has been Lewis’ personal happy place.

“It’s a lot of fun,” Lewis said about the weekly competitions by the Adams Seniors Men’s Golf Association (ASMGA). “Everybody is out there to have fun. … That’s what it’s all about, having a lot of fun.”

Lewis especially enjoyed his noteworthy outing on July 28 — just eight days following his 85th birthday. He teamed with Don Noak to battle the twosome of David Holder and Jim Anderson in match play.

“We tied those guys on the front and on the back,” noted Lewis, who recorded a gross score of 85.

This isn’t Lewis’ first time shooting his age. He also has three hole-in-ones to his credit — and almost a fourth.

“One time I hit the ball on 16 and it hit the bottom of the flag, went in and came out,” Lewis recalled about his first serious bid for an ace.

At that time, he thought the golf gods were against him.

“But, it wasn’t too long after that I got one,” he said.

Lewis — who began working in 1957 for Phillips — waited until age 35 to begin his golfing pursuits.

Prior to that, he had played baseball, softball, volleyball and basketball and nursed a disinterest in links’ play.

But, he got introduced to the sport and took a lesson from Benedict, who would leave Adams and later return as the head pro and then become the course director.

“We’ve been friends for a long time,” Lewis said. “I went in Tuesday (this week) and he said, ‘Congratulations,’ and handed me a little trophy. I told him, ‘You gave me my first lesson,’ and he said, ‘So, you’re going to blame your golf on me.’”

Lewis also has been a first-hand participant in the phenomenal growth of the ASMGA, since 1992. As an ASMGA member for 28 years, he might be the most experienced statesman of the group.

“I can remember when we first started we had maybe 20 or 25 golfers on Tuesdays,” he recalled. “Now, we have a great have a great senior group. … Every Tuesday we have 70 to 80 show up; we have 130 on the roster.”

It’s good to be alive, 85 and having fun.