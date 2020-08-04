By Mike Tupa

mtupa@examiner-enterprise.com

Hoping to saddle up on the momentum on last year’s blockbuster season, the Dewey High School softball is set to plunge into exhibition action Tuesday evening at home.

Oklahoma Union — one of the state’s top Class 2A powers — invades the Lady Dogger diamond for a 7:30 p.m. scrimmage showdown.

There’s plenty of reason for optimism in Deweyland about what the 2020 softball destiny might be hold.

Veteran head coach Niki Keck returns eight of nine starters from last year’s 20-16 team, which earned the program’s first state tournament appearance since 2003.

In addition, Keck also welcomes some skilled and promising up-and-comers to add to the mix.

Unfortunately, Dewey’s preseason slate so far has been a casualty of weather; Tuesday’s scheduled tilt would be the Lady Doggers’ first opportunity to sharpen their swords on the grindstone of competition.

Dewey also is slated to be home at 3 p.m. Wednesday to face Pryor in another scrimmage.

Among Keck’s cutting-edged veterans is pitcher Briley Davis — who could even be an even more powerful cannon in the circle as one of the top throwers in Class 3A.

“She has been lifting a lot of weight,” Keck said. “She has gotten a lot stronger in weightroom. She has a lot more muscle mass and has work hard on moving her pitches.”

On the receiving end of Davis’ fiery darts last year was catcher Makenna Smith, another hard-nosed, athletic and offensive threat in Keck’s full-stocked quiver of weapons.

Despite the inherent stability created by the large influx of battle-tested returnees, the Lady Doggers could still have some new looks.

“We’re going to find a lineup that works,” Keck said, in referring to how she might assimilate her veterans and newer varsity players. “We’ll find the best lineup that works, regardless of how we look on defense and we’ll find out what works best offensively.”

Two golden certainties for the Lady Doggers will be the contributions — particularly at the plate — of returning batting terrors Gabby Higbee and Tristan Hinkle.

Their combined numbers from the past couple of seasons elevates them to the elite hitters in the state.

Keck said she’ll likely return Higbee to the leadoff spot, with Hinkle in the two-hole.

Kaleena Downing is a strong candidate to bat No. 3 in the lineup.

“She’s added left-handed slapping to what she does, which will give us some more options,” Keck said.

In addition to Davis, Smith, Higbee, Hinkle and Downing, some other very familiar names from last season for Dewey softball fans include outfielders Rian Davis and Alli Ramos and Savana Moll.

Also back are other players who contributed in spots to last year’s overall showing, including sophomore Katie Wright, who is working hard to fill the first base role, left vacant by Kelby Crawford, the only graduate from last year’s team.

Wright “has down a really good job,” Keck said. “She’s been a good filler for that hole.”

Wright could land in the middle part of the batting lineup because she hits with power, Keck added.

Also back is Brooklyn Cunningham, a valuable component from two seasons ago that had to sit out last year.

“I’m anxious to see how she hits,” Keck said.

Among the new varsity talents are Macee Smith and Kirsten Kay.

Smith — the younger sister of Makenna Smith — could see time in the outfield and the pitching circle, Keck said.

Kay is a freshman vying for playing time on the infield.

“She has as good bat, as well, and she can run,” Keck said.

One of Keck’s challenges now is how to mesh all her talent into the most effective utilization of everyone’s skills.

Due to the experienced flavor of her squad, Keck said she’ll be looking closely at this week’s scrimmages to see how well Dewey executes and runs its offense.

Dewey’s regular season opener is slated for Aug. 10 against Pryor.