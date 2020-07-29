Chad Beaver gnawed out a high game score of 279 to lead all local bowlers in Red Apple Center bowling wars last week.

But, Beaver (Merchants) fell short in the high series honors, won by Trey Ford (Merchants), with 698.

For the women, Ashley Rucker (Wednesday Mixers, Merchants) swatted the bottles to sweep both tittles — high game (226) and high series (633).

In addition …

Ford and Mike Hackmann challenged Beaver for the high-game kudos. Ford snapped off 267 and Hackmann crushed the kegs for 266 to finished second and third, respectively, in the Merchants competition. … Sasheen Reynolds racked up a solid high game (194) to finish second behind Rucker among Merchants female competitors. … Shawn Brown and Tom Crawford rolled high games of 222 and 217 in Wednesday Mixers’ battles to finish second and third, respectively, among the men. … Karri Erfurdt and Julie Fulton tied for the second high game in Wednesday Mixers women’s play with 191.

WEDNESDAY MIXERS

Men

High scratch game: Trey Ford, 237; Shawn Brown, 222; Tom Crawford, 217.

High scratch series: Shawn Brown, 628; Trey Ford, 611; Tom Crawford, 604.

High handicap game: Trey Ford, 237; Brandon Moten, 234; Shawn Brown, 222.

High handicap series: Shawn Brown, 628; Trey Ford, 611; tom Crawford, 604.

Women

High scratch game: Ashley Rucker, 226; Kari Jenkauski, 191; Julie Fulton, 191.

High scratch series: Ashley Rucker, 595; Karri Erfurdt, 544; Julie Fulton, 532.

High handicap game: Julie Fulton, 229; Karri Erfurdt, 229; Kari Jenkauski, 228.

High handicap series: Karri Erfurdt, 664; Julie Fulton, 646; Tyffany Kizer, 608.

MERCHANTS

Men

High scratch game: Chad Beaver, 279; Trey Ford, 267; Mike Hackmann, 266.

High scratch series: Trey Ford, 698; Michael Sitterly, 690; David Hale, 681.

High handicap game: Chad Beaver, 279; Trey Ford, 267; Mike Hackmann, 266; Greg Swaney, 701; Trey Ford, 698.

Women

High scratch game: Ashley Rucker, 216; Sahseen Reynolds, 194; Kimberly Gardner, 187.

High scratch series: Ashley Rucker, 633; Tiffany Short, 518; Kimberly Gardner, 479.

High handicap game: Kimberly Gardner, 244; Sasheen Reynolds, 243; Pamela Cleveland, 238.

High handicap series: Pamela Cleveland, 661; Kimberly Gardner, 650; Tiffany Short, 647.