(Note: This is the latest in the E-E’s look back at the top sports stories during the 2019-20 school year.)

By Mike Tupa

From 0-10 to 10-0 in just two years?

It almost happened.

Only a 46-40 loss in Week 10 to Pawnee High prevented the Pawhuska High School football team from a perfect turnaround from 2017’s winless misery.

Pawhuska finished 9-1 in 2019 — and then made a gritty playoff push to Elite Eight.

Following a major bounce-back (6-5) in 2018, the Huskies plowed unbeaten through their first nine games of 2019.

They left in their wake a swath of mass destruction, with scores like 57-16, 60-18, 63-0, 60-12, 48-7, 67-0, 46-12 and 40-0.

The only opponent during the first nine games to make the Huskies sweat a bit was Morrison — Pawhuska won, 20-12.

But, in week 10, the Huskies collided against another 9-0 powerhouse in Pawnee. Pawnee won the game — played on its homefield — by just a touchdown, 46-40.

Pawhuska regrouped in the postseason to eliminate Oklahoma Union, 52-6, and to rally from a 26-0 deficit to beat Stroud, 34-26.

But, Ringling then rang Pawhuska’s bell, 28-12, to close out the Huskies’ campaign at 11-2.

Pawhuska boasted tremendous talent, mounds of muscles, and superior athleticism — and one guy possesses all three.

Pawhuska High School’s offense proved to be a formidable fog of power that swallowed up opposing defenses with choking pain. The Huskies compiled 5,218 yards of total offense — an average of 401.4 yards per game, or 8.13 yards per play.

Junior quarterback Bryce Drummond threw for 3,426 yards and 36 touchdowns — with only 11 interceptions — and rushed for 870 yards and 25 TD’s.

That adds up to 4,296 yards of total offense and 61 touchdowns accounted for by Drummond — and doesn’t include the 17 two-point conversions he either rushed for, caught or threw.

Receiver Cade McNeil hauled in 56 catches for 943 yards to and eight touchdowns to round out the Huskies’ most prolific offensive pair.

K. Davis rushed for seven touchdowns — an average of one every five times he touched the ball.

Easton Kirk ran for 286 yards, two touchdowns and eight two-point conversions.

Three pass targets compiled more than 500 yards receiving — McNeil (56-943, eight TD’s), Mason Gilkey (24-636, eight TD’s) and Kirk (33-519, 8 TD’s).

On the defensive side, Hunter Reed racked up 179 tackles (111 solo), 10 tackles for loss, and five sacks. Linebacker Jack Long added 18 sacks, 18 tackles for loss and 146 tackles (73 solo).

Two other Huskies recorded more than 100 tackles apiece; as a team, Pawhuska made 44 sacks.