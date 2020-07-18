(Note: This is the latest in the E-E’s look back at the top sports stories during the 2019-20 school year.)

Jamie Peterson didn’t require many seasons to make Oklahoma Wesleyan University’s men’s soccer program a national power.

Back in 2012, OKWU earned homefield advantage to open the NAIA national tourney.

The next season (2013), the Eagles surged to the Elite Eight.

After continuing to rack up superior campaign after superior campaign, the Eagles pushed all the way to the Final Four in 2017.

Even though in 2019 the Eagles didn’t make their long-anticipated push to the national final, they still planted the seeds for a potential destiny-defining win in 2020.

Pushing aside most their opposition like a paper tiger in a gale, OKWU bolted to a 19-5 record.

After opening the season at 2-2, OKWU reeled off 11 straight wins — eight of them shutouts.

Even though OKWU loses a handful of key components, Peterson will have most his arsenal back.

They are set to return three players who scored double-digit goals last season and another that tallied nine.

Also eligible to be back is last year’s starting goalkeeper, Alex Vidizzoni, who recorded an 18-4 record and had four shutouts.

Unfortunately, Peterson will miss the explosive scoring of last year’s senior dynamos Khesanio Hall (26 goals, six assists) and Alberto Picchi (23 goals, 16 assists).

But, due back are four players who combined for 47 goals last season — Stefan Cvetanovic (14), Alex Lozano (13), Stefan Lukic (11) and Julio Belo (9).

Lukic also distributed a team-high 17 assists.

Another powerful offensive weapon that appears ready to blossom is Matheus Ferreira, who scored six goals and gave out 12 assists in 2019.

Peterson also could be returning 14 players that amassed a cumulative 181 starts last season.

One area of potential improvement for the Eagles is a higher percentage of winning the close ones.

They posted a 5-5 record last season in matches decided by two or fewer goals, and 14-0 in matches decided by three or more goals.