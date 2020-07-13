Joe Gilbert, who spent 66 years coaching numerous sports at Barnsdall and amassed nearly 4,000 total wins during his tenure, died Monday morning. He was 87.

He claimed 3,912 victories: 1,140 in fastpitch, 922 in girls basketball, 801 in baseball, 649 in boys basketball, 395 in slowpitch and five in football. He coached only girls basketball last season and planned to return for his 67th year.

He won two state titles: 1980 in baseball and 2012 in fastpitch softball.

Gilbert was born in Buffalo, Missouri, near Springfield. He attended Northeastern State in Tahlequah and graduated in 1954. He then hitchhiked to different interviews and settled down in Barsndall, where he spent the remainder of his life.

Barsndall had 14 superintendents during Gilbert’s tenure. There have been 12 United States’ presidents in that span. There were only 48 states when he took over.

Now, Joe Gilbert Fieldhouse will serve as a memorial for the teacher and coach who spent two-thirds of a century in Barnsdall.

Funeral services haven’t been announced.