The arcing inbounds pass from Steven Adams sailed through the hushed gym. Dennis Schröder, running a post route toward the rim, tracked it down with one hand and banked in a game-tying layup with milliseconds to spare.

Chesapeake Energy Arena erupted as the Hail Mary was answered. The Thunder went on to easily dispatch the shocked Timberwolves in overtime.

That Dec. 6 result, which re-aired Monday night on Fox Sports Oklahoma, was the first sign of team chemistry forming on a roster that wasn’t built to seriously compete.

“I think that game was what really turned it around for us,” guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander said last week, “and we realized we could be something special.”

The Thunder was 8-12 entering that game, and at risk of dropping five games under .500 ahead of a four-game West Coast road trip. But the miracle against Minnesota catapulted the team.

The Thunder went 32-12 from Dec. 6 forward. Only the Bucks (34-9) and Lakers (30-11) have played better basketball since.

But with a four-month break between team activities, and almost five months between games, how can chemistry that developed in December be replicated?

“You would imagine that the momentum stuff, that’ll be hindered, right?” Adams said. “But you can’t really use that as an excuse … because again, it’s a level playing field. Everyone stopped.

“Whoever’s able to get the chemistry growing really quickly and very sharp, that’s the team that’s gonna probably do well.”

The Thunder will fly to Orlando on Wednesday afternoon for the season restart. There will be a few weeks of training camp and three scrimmages to tune up ahead of the Aug. 1 opener/resumer against Utah, but it’s not certain the Thunder, Jazz or any of the 22 teams at Disney World will play like their March selves.

The Thunder had won eight of its last 10 games when the season stopped on March 11.

The team has held weekly Zoom calls to not fall out of touch.

“Mentally-wise, we’re going to be ready,” forward Danilo Gallinari said. “I don’t know if every team approached it and prepared for it like that… We did it the right way and I’m sure we’re going to be ready.”

Thunder coach Billy Donovan is taking a big-picture approach with his team before grinding once again through the Xs and Os and day-to-day subtleties.

“I think the biggest thing for me is putting on our players’ brains, we’ve gotta work hard to get back to where we were,” Donovan said.

Adams couldn’t even remember the Thunder’s last game before the break — a March 8 comeback win in Boston, a result that rivaled the Minnesota game as one of the most memorable wins of the season.

But that was 122 days ago.

“That’s gotta be the goal for us,” Donovan said, “is to work to get back our chemistry, to get back to our timing, to get back to our cohesiveness, to get back to guys in specific roles and playing well … But I just don’t have a great feel of where that’s at.”

Donovan quickly shifted from uncertain to assured.

“I do have total confidence and belief,” he said, “that there will not be a group that will work harder to get those things back.”