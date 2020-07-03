CHICAGO (TNS) — Chicago reportedly might get to play host to the eight NBA teams not invited to compete this month within the league’s so-called bubble in Orlando, Fla., largely sealed off from the public in a bid to limit risk of COVID-19 exposure.

The Chicago bubble would allow the Bulls and seven other also-runs to stage mini training camps and then games against each other, according to ESPN, which reported a target date of September.

Such a format would need to be cleared by not only the league, but also the NBA Players Association. It would incorporate daily testing of players for the coronavirus.

Some of the eight teams are pushing to hold their minicamps in their own markets and then play games at regional sites, ESPN’s Jackie MacMullan reported. But a single site, such as Chicago, would better allow for uniform precautions such as daily testing.

Not all players would participate in a second bubble.

ESPN said there is some sentiment that it might be wise to hold off on a decision on a second bubble for at least two weeks to see how effective the first bubble proves to be.

If Chicago is selected, Wintrust Arena near McCormick Place is seen as a likely site for consideration because it is connected to a hotel, according to NBC Sports Chicago’s K.C. Johnson.

Besides the Bulls, the other teams not Florida-bound are the Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets, Cleveland Cavaliers, Detroit Pistons, Golden State Warriors, Minnesota Timberwolves and New York Knicks.

Chicago was a finalist to be one of two hub cities for the resumption of the NHL, but the league reportedly has decided on Toronto and Edmonton.

By Phil Rosenthal, Chicago Tribune