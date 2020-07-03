By Mike Tupa

mtupa@examiner-enterprise.com

Pawhuska High School’s football team took another major step this week toward a fall of promise by hosting Fairland in a team camp.

The Pawhuska Huskies — coming off a 10-2 campaign last year — fielded two complete teams in the two-day camp.

“We had three hours of work every day,” third-year Huskie head coach Matt Hennesy said. “It was really good for us.”

One of the offensive aspects the Huskies focused on was their screen game and their running attack, both difficult to work on during regular 7-on-7 passing league action.

In addition, Hennesy enjoyed seeing his offensive and defensive lines flex their muscle.

“I think our offensive line is way ahead of where it was last year at this time, and our defensive line is going to be one of the strengths of our team,” he said.

Key returning front-line warriors for the Huskie ‘D’ include Jamar Goff, Hayden McGuire and Lesharo Wildcat.

At one of the linebacker spots, veteran John Reed didn’t play due to recovery from off-season shoulder surgery.

“We got to play our young linebackers and got a chance to look at them,” Hennesy said.

Returning quarterback Bryce Drummond “did things well,” Hennesy said. “He’s way ahead of where he was last year. He blended well with our receivers.”

In addition to his experience targets, Drummond continues to develop timing with young pass catchers Cody Starr and A.J. Soliano.

Hennesy fills happy, as well, with the contributions of Lane Cosby and new move-in Holton Justus, who is the son of Pawhuska’s new head boys basketball coach.

Cosby is a wrestler that is contributing to the team and Justus fills slots as a receiver and defensive back.

Pawhuska players have had most of this week off before they return next week to the weight room and 7-on-7 passing league activities.