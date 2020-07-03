By Jacob Unruh

The Oklahoman

STILLWATER — Oklahoma State tackle Dylan Galloway is calling it a career.

Galloway has elected to retire from football and leave the university after recently earning his degree, according to SI Pokes Report.

“I’m done with football,” Galloway told Pokes Report in a text message Wednesday. “I was getting hurt so much and I felt like all of my injuries were piling up to where they were effecting me too much on and off the field.”

Galloway started nine games at left tackle last season, but missed three with a right leg injury that he suffered at Texas. He returned from the bench at Iowa State when Bryce Bray suffered an injury.

Galloway also had multiple shoulder injuries the previous two years, limiting him in spring practices.

At 6 feet 7 and 295 pounds, Galloway was expected to be a key part of the Cowboys’ offensive line as one of three returning starters.

Only Teven Jenkins — who could move from right tackle to left tackle — and Bryce Bray return.

But the Cowboys have other options.

Transfer Josh Sills is expected to start at left guard and Ry Schneider is expected to start at center, a position he filled in at times last season.

Jacob Farrell, Hunter Anthony, Cole Birmingham or Eli Russ could be options at an open tackle position.

But none have the experience of Galloway.

——-

STILLWATER — Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy’s job is safe.

University president Burns Hargis and Cowboys athletic director Mike Holder both announced Thursday night that Gundy will remain the head football coach following an internal investigation.

On June 15, a picture of Gundy in a controversial One America News Network T-shirt emerged on social media, angering his players. Star running back Chuba Hubbard tweeted that he would not participate in team activities until changes were made. Several current and former players showed support for Hubbard.

Later that night, Gundy and Hubbard delivered a video together, but Gundy did not apologize. Gundy posted an apology video the next day.

In April, Gundy caught national attention for his comments supporting OAN Network — a far-right, pro-Donald Trump cable news network rated by Media Bias/Fact Check as being “not a credible news source.”

That also did not go unnoticed by his players.

But Holder and deputy athletic director conducted an internal investigation throughout the past few weeks. Holder and Weiberg determined Gundy needed to invest more in relationships with his players. They said they found “no signs or indication of racism.”