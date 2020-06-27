The biggest local sports story for a reader of The Morning Examiner during this week 106 years ago would have been the imminent plans to build a new Y.M.C.A. building in Bartlesville.

“Bartlesville is going to have a Y.M.C.A. house and a campus for athletic sports, if present plans being made by the committee in charge of the same, members of the park board, young men of different organizations and city officials do not go awry,” stated a front-page article on May 19, 1914.

Some of those on the Y.M.C.A. building committee included John Johnstone, J.T. Shipman and L.A. Rowland.

Nearly a whole block in the heart of the city had been donated to the committee for the facility, which was to include a gymnasium, baseball field, tennis courts.

The coverage of the project reported a large amount of donations were expected to help give the young men of the city a place to participate in sports.

Local sports coverage, in general, enjoyed good space in the Examiner in May of 1914, under the stewardship of Thomas A. Latta, editor and publisher. The newspaper itself had a more-modern look with a six-column format, such as the Examiner-Enterprise uses today, and cleaner, two-column headlines.

Many of those headlines, especially on the front page, dealt with the turmoil in Europe which was brewing into World War I and also civil unrest in Mexico.

In 1915, however, the newspaper had regressed in some ways. The format had gone back to a seven-column look with the old-fashioned and wordy one-column headlines.

There was almost no local sports reporting in May of 1915. Virtually the only sports reporting of any kind was a list of the Major League baseball linescores.

The two biggest baseball teams in town were the Dewey Indians and the Bartlesville Blue. The Elks and the Clerks also received a lot of press, as did the Coffeyville team.

The Dewey Indians, Clerks, Elks and Oil City were part of the local Twilight League.

Dewey, Nowata, Coffeyville and Bartlesville also had teams in the Oklahoma-Kansas League.

The Bartlesville Blue were an all-black team, touted in game advertisements as, “Oklahoma’s Champion Colored Team.”

The main ballpark in Bartlesville seemed to be the Twilight League Park.

When the Blues hosted the Denison (Texas) Giants on this week in 1914, the admission was 25 cents and 10 cents for the grandstand. The game times were either 3:30 p.m. or 4:30 p.m.

When the Dewey Indians and Elks played at the Twilight League Park on May 27, 1914, admission was 10 cents for admission and 10 cents for the grandstand. That game time was 6 p.m.

It’s doubtful lights were used for night games back then, at least no mention is made of it, meaning the Indians and Elks probably played until deep dusk.

The Examiner featured little game stories on some of the games, giving full coverage (full boxscores) for the Dewey Indians and Bartlesville teams.

On May 18, Coffeyville won a thriller against Bartlesville in 13 innings, 6-3, in the Oklahoma-Kansas League.

The blame for the loss was put on Bartlesville centerfielder Neatlebush, who made three errors in centerfield.

The article also chided the Bartlesville coach for not sending a pinch-hitter to the plate with the bases loaded and no outs, “instead of allowing weak batters to strike out.”

Even so, the game was hailed for its excitement and Bartlesville pitcher Burns was lauded for his performance.

For Coffeyville, first baseman Luedtke was 2-for-7 with a run. Centerfielder Boothby was 4-for-4 at the plate with a run. Shortstop C. Olsen scored two runs.

Bartlesville rightfielder Govreau was 3-for-6 with a run.

The win improved Coffeyville to 2-3 in the league while Bartlesville fell to 0-5. Dewey and Nowata were tied at 4-1.

On this same day, the Blues humbled the visiting Giants, 8-5.

Harper and Hanks took turns pitching for the Blues with Johnson catching.

The defensive highlight for the Blues was a triple-play, started by shortstop Badeye.

George Preston led the offense with two doubles and a single in four at-bats.

On May 13, the Dewey Indians pummeled the Elks, 10-0, with Scott pitching for Dewey.

Dewey had just four hits, one each by centerfielder Smith, first baseman Frankenbo, rightfielder Brazee and catcher Gardner.

One of the most thrilling games was played on May 26, when the Dewey team of the Oklahoma-Kansas League beat Nowata, 5-4. The Nowata pitcher threw the ball over the head of his third basemen with players on base to open the door for Dewey.

There was more than baseball going, however.

On May 12, there was a report of wrestling matches at the Grand theatre in Bartlesville.

In the feature bout, Roy Maybee of Tulsa easily defeated Los Angeles’ Adolph Myers. He won the first fall in 16 minutes and three seconds with a half-nelson and a bar-lock.

And, in what apparently was the forerunner of today’s Bartlesville Wrestling Association for youth, the preliminary bout pitted two 72-pound brothers, Harry and Leo Kuhn, against each other.

“The work of the pair of kids is worth going to see and they use all the modern holds and wrestle like veterans,” the article stated.

Finally, there also were sports coverage on locals who had made good in baseball elsewhere.

Roxie Middleton apparently was a Washington County product who had gone on to star with Oakland of the Pacific Coast League. An article in the Examiner on May 22 reported Middleton was hitting .339, according to copies of the Oakland Tribune.

George Foster, who was from Stigler and had played baseball in Bartlesville for two seasons, was making his mark with the Boston Red Sox, according to the May 27 issue, being compared to Walter ‘Big Train’ Johnson.

“He has won almost all of his games, shutting out his opponents three times,” the article stated. “His work is said by base ball writers to be the equal of Johnson...Foster is a native of Oklahoma.”

Foster, nicknamed Rube, pitched for Boston from 1913-1917, posting a Major League record of 58-34 with 60 complete games, 15 shutouts and three saves. Born in 1888 in Lehigh, the right-hander died in 1976 in Bokoshe.

It’s uncertain what Bartlesville team he played for, although it could have been the Boosters sometime in 1909-1910.

In May, 1915, the only sports story was a photo and caption of Philadelphia Phillie shortstop Dave Bancroft, who was being considered as a rookie one of the up-and-coming stars of the game.

His Major League career lasted 16 years and he finished with 2,004 hits and 1,048 runs with 591 RBIs and a .279 batting average.

He led the league in fielding average twice, at .955 in 1920 and at .945 in 1925.

As far as evident, Bancroft had no Bartlesville connections.